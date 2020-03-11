All apartments in Aurora
Last updated April 27 2020 at 10:44 PM

26797 E Maple Ave

26797 E Maple Ave · No Longer Available
Location

26797 E Maple Ave, Aurora, CO 80018
Amenities

pet friendly
new construction
garage
walk in closets
dog park
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
parking
garage
new construction
Brand New Beautiful Home! - You and your family could be the first to live in this immaculate new home in the brand new single family home community, Harmony. This beautiful newly constructed Denali Model is truly a dream with modern appliances, plenty of natural light and space throughout the home and boasting a three car garage! This home not only has five bedrooms and three bathrooms but three bedrooms offer their own walk in closets with the master bedroom, ensuite and enormous walk in closet truly something to behold. Be sure to check out the video tour, more appropriate than ever at the moment and please reach out if you have any questions. This home wont last very long so make sure you give us a call today and schedule your in person tour!

Read below for more information on the newly developed community of Harmony.

Dream Finders Homes is proud to announce its newest single-family community, Harmony, in the heart of Aurora, CO. Harmony Colorado is the beginning of a new story in Aurora. Spread out over 1,360 acres, this new-home community is built around the power of experience. Harmony will offer a vibrant community center, with hearty gathering places, sporty amenities, and green spaces including a 6.5-acre community park. Plus, ample trails, dog park, and an onsite school slated for 2020. Only 21 miles from downtown Denver, its accessible location is within easy reach of shopping, dining, and nearby access to I-70, E-470, and Denver International Airport. This master-planned community offers easy access to major highways to reach Downtown Denver and the airport as well as incredible shopping and dining. Harmony features 98 beautiful home sites that include incredible design features, breathtaking architecture and a true sense of community.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5680866)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26797 E Maple Ave have any available units?
26797 E Maple Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 26797 E Maple Ave have?
Some of 26797 E Maple Ave's amenities include pet friendly, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26797 E Maple Ave currently offering any rent specials?
26797 E Maple Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26797 E Maple Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 26797 E Maple Ave is pet friendly.
Does 26797 E Maple Ave offer parking?
Yes, 26797 E Maple Ave offers parking.
Does 26797 E Maple Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26797 E Maple Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26797 E Maple Ave have a pool?
No, 26797 E Maple Ave does not have a pool.
Does 26797 E Maple Ave have accessible units?
No, 26797 E Maple Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 26797 E Maple Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 26797 E Maple Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

