26797 E Maple Ave

Brand New Beautiful Home! - You and your family could be the first to live in this immaculate new home in the brand new single family home community, Harmony. This beautiful newly constructed Denali Model is truly a dream with modern appliances, plenty of natural light and space throughout the home and boasting a three car garage! This home not only has five bedrooms and three bathrooms but three bedrooms offer their own walk in closets with the master bedroom, ensuite and enormous walk in closet truly something to behold. Be sure to check out the video tour, more appropriate than ever at the moment and please reach out if you have any questions. This home wont last very long so make sure you give us a call today and schedule your in person tour!



Read below for more information on the newly developed community of Harmony.



Dream Finders Homes is proud to announce its newest single-family community, Harmony, in the heart of Aurora, CO. Harmony Colorado is the beginning of a new story in Aurora. Spread out over 1,360 acres, this new-home community is built around the power of experience. Harmony will offer a vibrant community center, with hearty gathering places, sporty amenities, and green spaces including a 6.5-acre community park. Plus, ample trails, dog park, and an onsite school slated for 2020. Only 21 miles from downtown Denver, its accessible location is within easy reach of shopping, dining, and nearby access to I-70, E-470, and Denver International Airport. This master-planned community offers easy access to major highways to reach Downtown Denver and the airport as well as incredible shopping and dining. Harmony features 98 beautiful home sites that include incredible design features, breathtaking architecture and a true sense of community.



No Cats Allowed



