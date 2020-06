Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

Undergoing full remodel!!! Beautiful home with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Tri-level floor plan allows for 2150 sq feet of living space, and an unfinished basement. The yard has lots of mature trees. Many great food options are available in the vicinity like Old Chicago, JuS Grill Restaurant and many more... Located minutes away from Pagosa Park and Meadowood Park.