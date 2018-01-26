All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 26483 E. Caley Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
26483 E. Caley Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

26483 E. Caley Drive

26483 East Caley Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

26483 East Caley Drive, Aurora, CO 80016

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
pet friendly
Beacon Point 5 Bedroom Beauty, 3-Car Garage (Available Now) - HOME IS STILL AVAILABLE AND READY TO RENT! Welcome Home To Highly Desirable Beacon Point And This 5 Bedroom Home With 4 Bathrooms. Views To Reservoir & Over Sized Lot. Beautiful Kitchen With Granite, Stainless Steel Appliances & Island. First Floor Also Has Formal Living Room, Dining Room, Family Room With Fireplace & Office Or First Floor Bedroom. Master Bedroom With Vaulted Ceiling & 5 Piece Master Bath & Walk In Closet. 3 Nice Sized Bedrooms With Bathrooms Upstairs. 3 Car Tandem Garage For All Of Your Toys & Vehicles. Large Unfinished Basement For All Of Your Storage Needs. Beautiful Large Backyard With Deck And Balcony. Dogs Allowed. Sorry, No Cats Allowed At This Home.

Home Is Professionally Managed By Justin Sadler Of Stars And Stripes Homes, Inc. - A Colorado Based Real Estate & Property Management Company.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3453625)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26483 E. Caley Drive have any available units?
26483 E. Caley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 26483 E. Caley Drive have?
Some of 26483 E. Caley Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26483 E. Caley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
26483 E. Caley Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26483 E. Caley Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 26483 E. Caley Drive is pet friendly.
Does 26483 E. Caley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 26483 E. Caley Drive does offer parking.
Does 26483 E. Caley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26483 E. Caley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26483 E. Caley Drive have a pool?
No, 26483 E. Caley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 26483 E. Caley Drive have accessible units?
No, 26483 E. Caley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 26483 E. Caley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 26483 E. Caley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Best Cities for Families 2019
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aurora Meadows
777 Dillon Way
Aurora, CO 80011
Canyons at Saddle Rock
6850 S Versailles Way
Aurora, CO 80016
The Park at Canyon Ridge
9757 E Colorado Ave
Aurora, CO 80247
Parq at Iliff
2602 S Anaheim St
Aurora, CO 80014
Westridge Apartments
445 N Helena Ct
Aurora, CO 80011
Carriage Green
15899 E 13th Pl
Aurora, CO 80011
Wentworth
11255 E Alameda Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Glen at the Park
490 S Joplin St
Aurora, CO 80017

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College