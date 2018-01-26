26483 E. Caley Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities garage pet friendly

Beacon Point 5 Bedroom Beauty, 3-Car Garage (Available Now) - HOME IS STILL AVAILABLE AND READY TO RENT! Welcome Home To Highly Desirable Beacon Point And This 5 Bedroom Home With 4 Bathrooms. Views To Reservoir & Over Sized Lot. Beautiful Kitchen With Granite, Stainless Steel Appliances & Island. First Floor Also Has Formal Living Room, Dining Room, Family Room With Fireplace & Office Or First Floor Bedroom. Master Bedroom With Vaulted Ceiling & 5 Piece Master Bath & Walk In Closet. 3 Nice Sized Bedrooms With Bathrooms Upstairs. 3 Car Tandem Garage For All Of Your Toys & Vehicles. Large Unfinished Basement For All Of Your Storage Needs. Beautiful Large Backyard With Deck And Balcony. Dogs Allowed. Sorry, No Cats Allowed At This Home.



Home Is Professionally Managed By Justin Sadler Of Stars And Stripes Homes, Inc. - A Colorado Based Real Estate & Property Management Company.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3453625)