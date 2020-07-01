2647 S. Halifax St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage media room

Spacious 7 bedroom house in Aurora for Rent! - Property Id: 160164



Spacious ranch home with a finished walk out basement! Enjoy a modern open concept floor plan flooded in brilliant natural light that makes for easy entertaining. Bright eat-in kitchen has a sliding door to the deck and patio, where you can see a sample of the beautiful Colorado mountains. 2 sunny bedrooms, share a full bathroom, and 1 master bedroom, with walk in closet and full bathroom on the main floor. Fully finished basement provides excellent additional living space with a living room, 3 bedrooms, 1 oversize bedroom and a full bathroom. Large private fenced backyard. Low-maintenance in the back yard. Two car garage adds great extra storage space. Prime location on a quiet street in a mature neighborhood close to many parks, shopping & dining, and movie Theater.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/160164

No Pets Allowed



