Last updated February 22 2020 at 12:33 PM

2647 S. Halifax St.

2647 South Halifax Street · No Longer Available
Location

2647 South Halifax Street, Aurora, CO 80013
Sterling Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Spacious 7 bedroom house in Aurora for Rent! - Property Id: 160164

Spacious ranch home with a finished walk out basement! Enjoy a modern open concept floor plan flooded in brilliant natural light that makes for easy entertaining. Bright eat-in kitchen has a sliding door to the deck and patio, where you can see a sample of the beautiful Colorado mountains. 2 sunny bedrooms, share a full bathroom, and 1 master bedroom, with walk in closet and full bathroom on the main floor. Fully finished basement provides excellent additional living space with a living room, 3 bedrooms, 1 oversize bedroom and a full bathroom. Large private fenced backyard. Low-maintenance in the back yard. Two car garage adds great extra storage space. Prime location on a quiet street in a mature neighborhood close to many parks, shopping & dining, and movie Theater.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/160164
Property Id 160164

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5487468)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2647 S. Halifax St. have any available units?
2647 S. Halifax St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 2647 S. Halifax St. have?
Some of 2647 S. Halifax St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2647 S. Halifax St. currently offering any rent specials?
2647 S. Halifax St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2647 S. Halifax St. pet-friendly?
No, 2647 S. Halifax St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 2647 S. Halifax St. offer parking?
Yes, 2647 S. Halifax St. offers parking.
Does 2647 S. Halifax St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2647 S. Halifax St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2647 S. Halifax St. have a pool?
No, 2647 S. Halifax St. does not have a pool.
Does 2647 S. Halifax St. have accessible units?
No, 2647 S. Halifax St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2647 S. Halifax St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2647 S. Halifax St. has units with dishwashers.

