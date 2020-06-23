All apartments in Aurora
26115 E Euclid Dr
26115 E Euclid Dr

26115 East Euclid Drive · No Longer Available
Location

26115 East Euclid Drive, Aurora, CO 80016

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 6 Bed 4 Bath Beacon Point Home For Rent! - Stunning 6 bed 4 bath home in the newer community of Beacon Point will be available for rent in early Februaryt! Great floor plan consisting of a huge main floor, master suite, 3 bedrooms upstairs and 2 bedrooms in the finished basement! A formal dining room and living room with vaulted ceilings and a gas fireplace! Kitchen features include wood floors, high end cabinetry and newer appliances! Great deck off the family room that leads down to the beautiful backyard and patio. The finished walk-out basement offers a large living space, full bathroom, 2 bedrooms and a wet bar! Mudroom is off the oversized 2 car attached garage. Wheelchair/Handicap accessible. Great neighborhood with community pool and clubhouse!! Easy access to E-470! Located in the prestigious Cherry Creek School District (Pine Ridge Elementary, Fox Ridge Middle School, Cherokee Trail High School). Washer/Dryer in unit. Pets are negotiable on a case by case basis with refundable pet deposit. Security deposit is equal to one full months rent for well qualified applicants. $45.00 application fee per applicant / occupant over the age of 18. No smoking.
To view our rental criteria or apply online, please visit www.drghomes.com/vacancies. Call today for a personal showing! 303-502-7333.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26115 E Euclid Dr have any available units?
26115 E Euclid Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 26115 E Euclid Dr have?
Some of 26115 E Euclid Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26115 E Euclid Dr currently offering any rent specials?
26115 E Euclid Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26115 E Euclid Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 26115 E Euclid Dr is pet friendly.
Does 26115 E Euclid Dr offer parking?
Yes, 26115 E Euclid Dr does offer parking.
Does 26115 E Euclid Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26115 E Euclid Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26115 E Euclid Dr have a pool?
Yes, 26115 E Euclid Dr has a pool.
Does 26115 E Euclid Dr have accessible units?
Yes, 26115 E Euclid Dr has accessible units.
Does 26115 E Euclid Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 26115 E Euclid Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
