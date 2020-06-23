26115 E Euclid Dr

Amenities

Beautiful 6 Bed 4 Bath Beacon Point Home For Rent! - Stunning 6 bed 4 bath home in the newer community of Beacon Point will be available for rent in early Februaryt! Great floor plan consisting of a huge main floor, master suite, 3 bedrooms upstairs and 2 bedrooms in the finished basement! A formal dining room and living room with vaulted ceilings and a gas fireplace! Kitchen features include wood floors, high end cabinetry and newer appliances! Great deck off the family room that leads down to the beautiful backyard and patio. The finished walk-out basement offers a large living space, full bathroom, 2 bedrooms and a wet bar! Mudroom is off the oversized 2 car attached garage. Wheelchair/Handicap accessible. Great neighborhood with community pool and clubhouse!! Easy access to E-470! Located in the prestigious Cherry Creek School District (Pine Ridge Elementary, Fox Ridge Middle School, Cherokee Trail High School). Washer/Dryer in unit. Pets are negotiable on a case by case basis with refundable pet deposit. Security deposit is equal to one full months rent for well qualified applicants. $45.00 application fee per applicant / occupant over the age of 18. No smoking.

