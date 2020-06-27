25994 E Peakview Plaza

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

This Beautiful 4,395 sq ft. home in Beacon Point Aurora, CO offers 5 Bedrooms and 3 full Bathrooms. This decorator home features vaulted ceiling entryway with hardwood floors, formal living room and dining room. Open concept gourmet kitchen boasts granite counters, double oven, gas stove, pantry, and large island. Very open great room with gas fireplace, main level bedroom and a full bathroom on the main level. Upstairs has a huge family room, 3 bedrooms, a full bathroom, master bedroom with large walk-in closet and 5 piece master bathroom. Washer and dryer located conveniently upstairs. The basement is unfinished and allows for lots of storage. The yard is completely fenced and has a great patio area for entertaining. Oversized 2 car garage with high ceiling. The solar system gives you little or no electric bill. Very quite street close to Aurora Reservoir and Southland Mall. Cherry Creek school district.