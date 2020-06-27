All apartments in Aurora
Last updated July 26 2019 at 3:20 PM

25994 E Peakview Plaza

25994 East Peakview Place · No Longer Available
Location

25994 East Peakview Place, Aurora, CO 80016

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This Beautiful 4,395 sq ft. home in Beacon Point Aurora, CO offers 5 Bedrooms and 3 full Bathrooms. This decorator home features vaulted ceiling entryway with hardwood floors, formal living room and dining room. Open concept gourmet kitchen boasts granite counters, double oven, gas stove, pantry, and large island. Very open great room with gas fireplace, main level bedroom and a full bathroom on the main level. Upstairs has a huge family room, 3 bedrooms, a full bathroom, master bedroom with large walk-in closet and 5 piece master bathroom. Washer and dryer located conveniently upstairs. The basement is unfinished and allows for lots of storage. The yard is completely fenced and has a great patio area for entertaining. Oversized 2 car garage with high ceiling. The solar system gives you little or no electric bill. Very quite street close to Aurora Reservoir and Southland Mall. Cherry Creek school district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25994 E Peakview Plaza have any available units?
25994 E Peakview Plaza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 25994 E Peakview Plaza have?
Some of 25994 E Peakview Plaza's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25994 E Peakview Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
25994 E Peakview Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25994 E Peakview Plaza pet-friendly?
No, 25994 E Peakview Plaza is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 25994 E Peakview Plaza offer parking?
Yes, 25994 E Peakview Plaza offers parking.
Does 25994 E Peakview Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25994 E Peakview Plaza offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25994 E Peakview Plaza have a pool?
No, 25994 E Peakview Plaza does not have a pool.
Does 25994 E Peakview Plaza have accessible units?
No, 25994 E Peakview Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does 25994 E Peakview Plaza have units with dishwashers?
No, 25994 E Peakview Plaza does not have units with dishwashers.
