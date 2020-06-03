2567 S Dillon st

Amenities

pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

AVAILABLE NOW - 4BR/2BA SINGLE FAMILY HOME - This spacious single family home features 4bedrooms/2ba with extra 5th non conforming bedroom in basement of storage; all appliances; an attached garage and is conveniently located within close proximity to all schools; multiple grocery stores; restaurants and public transportation.



Pictures available soon.



Please call Parkside with any questions at 303-722-4900 extension 2 and find applications online at www.ParksideRM.com.



The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting ParksideRm.com. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable.



Apply online at ParksideRM.com



Qualifications: 600 or above credit score, verifiable take home monthly income three times the rent, no evictions. No smoking inside.



Pets Negotiable



(RLNE5474423)