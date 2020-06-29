2542 South Bahama Circle

Amenities

This beautiful 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Rock Ridge will welcome you with 1,008 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes with a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer in unit, a loft upstairs, and a cozy fireplace.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the balcony or enjoy access to the community pool or clubhouse. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails and Seven Hills Park. Also nearby are King Soopers, Old Chicago, Southlands AMC Dine-In, American Eagle, T.J. MAXX, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to E-470. Parking for this property is a 1 car attached garage.



Dogs are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit. Sorry, no cats.



Rent includes cable, Wi-Fi, water, sewer, trash, yard care, and snow removal.



