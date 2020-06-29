All apartments in Aurora
Location

2542 South Bahama Circle, Aurora, CO 80013
Sterling Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This beautiful 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Rock Ridge will welcome you with 1,008 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes with a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer in unit, a loft upstairs, and a cozy fireplace.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the balcony or enjoy access to the community pool or clubhouse. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails and Seven Hills Park. Also nearby are King Soopers, Old Chicago, Southlands AMC Dine-In, American Eagle, T.J. MAXX, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to E-470. Parking for this property is a 1 car attached garage.

Dogs are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit. Sorry, no cats.

Rent includes cable, Wi-Fi, water, sewer, trash, yard care, and snow removal.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2542 South Bahama Circle have any available units?
2542 South Bahama Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 2542 South Bahama Circle have?
Some of 2542 South Bahama Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2542 South Bahama Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2542 South Bahama Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2542 South Bahama Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2542 South Bahama Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2542 South Bahama Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2542 South Bahama Circle offers parking.
Does 2542 South Bahama Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2542 South Bahama Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2542 South Bahama Circle have a pool?
Yes, 2542 South Bahama Circle has a pool.
Does 2542 South Bahama Circle have accessible units?
No, 2542 South Bahama Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2542 South Bahama Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2542 South Bahama Circle has units with dishwashers.
