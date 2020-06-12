All apartments in Aurora
24943 E. Phillips Place

24943 East Phillips Place · No Longer Available
Location

24943 East Phillips Place, Aurora, CO 80016

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful Patio Home In Desirable Whispering Pines Community. Cherry Creek Schools! - Gorgeous 2 Bedroom, 3 Bath attached patio home in Desirable Whispering Pines Community! Located on Quiet Cul-De-Sac Backing to Beautifully Manicured Open Space Overlooking the Community. Finished Walk Out Basement with Patio Features 1 Bedroom and Full Bathroom. Spacious Family Room with Gas Fireplace Open to Huge Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Double Oven, Gas Cooktop and Soft Close Cabinets! Stunning Master Suite with En Suite Bathroom and Large Custom Walk-In Closet. Spacious Laundry Room with Utility Sink and Mudroom off Large 2 Car Garage, Perfect to Accommodate Larger Vehicles. Cherry Creek School District!

Community Offers Comfortable Living with Clubhouse, Pool and other Great Amenities! EZ access to E-470, Southlands Shopping Center and the Denver Tech Center.

You Don't Want To Miss Out On This One! Please Call for a Showing Today - Jonathan @ 720.408.1144 or email Jonathan@StarsAndStripesHomes.com.

No Pets Please
Application Fee $50 per adult
Lease Administration Fee $150 (One-Time Fee)

This townhome is professionally marketed and managed by Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company. Member - National Association of Residential Property Managers (NARPM).

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4841291)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 24943 E. Phillips Place have any available units?
24943 E. Phillips Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 24943 E. Phillips Place have?
Some of 24943 E. Phillips Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24943 E. Phillips Place currently offering any rent specials?
24943 E. Phillips Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24943 E. Phillips Place pet-friendly?
No, 24943 E. Phillips Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 24943 E. Phillips Place offer parking?
Yes, 24943 E. Phillips Place offers parking.
Does 24943 E. Phillips Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24943 E. Phillips Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24943 E. Phillips Place have a pool?
Yes, 24943 E. Phillips Place has a pool.
Does 24943 E. Phillips Place have accessible units?
No, 24943 E. Phillips Place does not have accessible units.
Does 24943 E. Phillips Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 24943 E. Phillips Place does not have units with dishwashers.
