24943 E. Phillips Place

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage

Beautiful Patio Home In Desirable Whispering Pines Community. Cherry Creek Schools! - Gorgeous 2 Bedroom, 3 Bath attached patio home in Desirable Whispering Pines Community! Located on Quiet Cul-De-Sac Backing to Beautifully Manicured Open Space Overlooking the Community. Finished Walk Out Basement with Patio Features 1 Bedroom and Full Bathroom. Spacious Family Room with Gas Fireplace Open to Huge Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Double Oven, Gas Cooktop and Soft Close Cabinets! Stunning Master Suite with En Suite Bathroom and Large Custom Walk-In Closet. Spacious Laundry Room with Utility Sink and Mudroom off Large 2 Car Garage, Perfect to Accommodate Larger Vehicles. Cherry Creek School District!



Community Offers Comfortable Living with Clubhouse, Pool and other Great Amenities! EZ access to E-470, Southlands Shopping Center and the Denver Tech Center.



No Pets Please

Application Fee $50 per adult

Lease Administration Fee $150 (One-Time Fee)



This townhome is professionally marketed and managed by Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company. Member - National Association of Residential Property Managers (NARPM).



No Pets Allowed



