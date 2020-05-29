All apartments in Aurora
2489 S Xanadu Way Unit-B

2489 S Xanadu Way · No Longer Available
Location

2489 S Xanadu Way, Aurora, CO 80014
East Ridge - Ptarmigan Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
Quiet 2 Bed/2 Bath Home Nestled on Heather Ridge Golf Course! EZ Access to I-225, Cherry Creek State Park & DTC! Cherry Creek Schools! -
Quiet Community Located on the Heather Ridge Golf Course just North of Cherry Creek State Park. The Strawberry I at Heather Ridge Community Offers EZ Access to I225, DTC, Buckley AFB, The University of Colorado Hospital complex, Shopping and Dining! Offering 2 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms and Nearly 1100 sqft, this Townhome is just what you need! Upper- Level Loft Bedroom Overlooks 2-Story Wood Burning Fireplace with Balcony, Full Bath and Walk-In Closet. New Carpet Throughout and Wood Fireplace! Cherry Creek School District!! Relax on your Private Patio just off of the Kitchen or on the 2nd Floor Balcony and Enjoy the Serenity of the Golf Course Peace and Beauty. One Assigned Parking Space and Street Parking Available. Stackable Washer and Dryer Included.

Water and Trash Included. Community Maintains Exterior Landscaping and Snow Removal.
Pets Approved on a Case by Case Basis with Pet Fee and Pet Rent.

Call Thuy today @ 720-435-1777, or email Thuy@StarsAndStripesHomes.com to schedule a showing.

This home is professionally marketed and managed by Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company. Member - National Association of Residential Property Managers.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE1977906)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2489 S Xanadu Way Unit-B have any available units?
2489 S Xanadu Way Unit-B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 2489 S Xanadu Way Unit-B have?
Some of 2489 S Xanadu Way Unit-B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2489 S Xanadu Way Unit-B currently offering any rent specials?
2489 S Xanadu Way Unit-B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2489 S Xanadu Way Unit-B pet-friendly?
Yes, 2489 S Xanadu Way Unit-B is pet friendly.
Does 2489 S Xanadu Way Unit-B offer parking?
Yes, 2489 S Xanadu Way Unit-B offers parking.
Does 2489 S Xanadu Way Unit-B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2489 S Xanadu Way Unit-B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2489 S Xanadu Way Unit-B have a pool?
No, 2489 S Xanadu Way Unit-B does not have a pool.
Does 2489 S Xanadu Way Unit-B have accessible units?
No, 2489 S Xanadu Way Unit-B does not have accessible units.
Does 2489 S Xanadu Way Unit-B have units with dishwashers?
No, 2489 S Xanadu Way Unit-B does not have units with dishwashers.

