2489 S Xanadu Way Unit-B

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pet friendly

Quiet 2 Bed/2 Bath Home Nestled on Heather Ridge Golf Course! EZ Access to I-225, Cherry Creek State Park & DTC! Cherry Creek Schools! -

Quiet Community Located on the Heather Ridge Golf Course just North of Cherry Creek State Park. The Strawberry I at Heather Ridge Community Offers EZ Access to I225, DTC, Buckley AFB, The University of Colorado Hospital complex, Shopping and Dining! Offering 2 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms and Nearly 1100 sqft, this Townhome is just what you need! Upper- Level Loft Bedroom Overlooks 2-Story Wood Burning Fireplace with Balcony, Full Bath and Walk-In Closet. New Carpet Throughout and Wood Fireplace! Cherry Creek School District!! Relax on your Private Patio just off of the Kitchen or on the 2nd Floor Balcony and Enjoy the Serenity of the Golf Course Peace and Beauty. One Assigned Parking Space and Street Parking Available. Stackable Washer and Dryer Included.



Water and Trash Included. Community Maintains Exterior Landscaping and Snow Removal.

Pets Approved on a Case by Case Basis with Pet Fee and Pet Rent.



Call Thuy today @ 720-435-1777, or email Thuy@StarsAndStripesHomes.com to schedule a showing.



This home is professionally marketed and managed by Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company. Member - National Association of Residential Property Managers.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE1977906)