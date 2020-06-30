24856 East Calhoun Place

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool garage cats allowed

Brand new townhome in the Villas at Wheatlands!



Be the first to call this brand new, never lived in townhome home! It has 3 beds, 3 baths and a total of 1500 square feet of living space. The main level boasts beautiful hardwood floors as well as a cozy gas fireplace in the living room. The kitchen is complete with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, an island and pantry for extra storage. Upstairs, you'll find a stunning master bedroom with attached 5-piece bath and walk-in closest as well as 2 additional bedrooms. Other amenities include AC and washer and dryer hookups. Enjoy the stunning mountain views from the fenced patio. You'll also have access to a community pool and clubhouse! Parking includes a 2-car attached garage.



Located just minutes away from Southlands, this gorgeous townhome has everything you need! Multiple shopping and dining options are just down the street, including Chick-Fil-A, Smashburger, Barnes and Noble, JC Penny, Sam's Club, TJ Max, and more! Travel is easy with access to E-470, Arapahoe Road, and E Smoky Hill Road. Nearby schools include Pine Ridge Elementary, Fox Ridge Middle School, and Cherokee Trail High School. Saddle Rock Golf Course is also a short drive away!



2 dogs allowed with owner approval and deposit.



Water, sewer, trash, recycling, yard care, and snow removal are all included in the rent.



Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 1382944.



Real Property Management Colorado



www.303rent.com



303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing



*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.



*Prices and availability subject to change.



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.