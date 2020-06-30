All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 24856 East Calhoun Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
24856 East Calhoun Place
Last updated March 20 2020 at 11:21 PM

24856 East Calhoun Place

24856 East Calhoun Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

24856 East Calhoun Place, Aurora, CO 80016

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
cats allowed
Brand new townhome in the Villas at Wheatlands!

Be the first to call this brand new, never lived in townhome home! It has 3 beds, 3 baths and a total of 1500 square feet of living space. The main level boasts beautiful hardwood floors as well as a cozy gas fireplace in the living room. The kitchen is complete with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, an island and pantry for extra storage. Upstairs, you'll find a stunning master bedroom with attached 5-piece bath and walk-in closest as well as 2 additional bedrooms. Other amenities include AC and washer and dryer hookups. Enjoy the stunning mountain views from the fenced patio. You'll also have access to a community pool and clubhouse! Parking includes a 2-car attached garage.

Located just minutes away from Southlands, this gorgeous townhome has everything you need! Multiple shopping and dining options are just down the street, including Chick-Fil-A, Smashburger, Barnes and Noble, JC Penny, Sam's Club, TJ Max, and more! Travel is easy with access to E-470, Arapahoe Road, and E Smoky Hill Road. Nearby schools include Pine Ridge Elementary, Fox Ridge Middle School, and Cherokee Trail High School. Saddle Rock Golf Course is also a short drive away!

2 dogs allowed with owner approval and deposit.

Water, sewer, trash, recycling, yard care, and snow removal are all included in the rent.

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 1382944.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24856 East Calhoun Place have any available units?
24856 East Calhoun Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 24856 East Calhoun Place have?
Some of 24856 East Calhoun Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24856 East Calhoun Place currently offering any rent specials?
24856 East Calhoun Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24856 East Calhoun Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 24856 East Calhoun Place is pet friendly.
Does 24856 East Calhoun Place offer parking?
Yes, 24856 East Calhoun Place offers parking.
Does 24856 East Calhoun Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24856 East Calhoun Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24856 East Calhoun Place have a pool?
Yes, 24856 East Calhoun Place has a pool.
Does 24856 East Calhoun Place have accessible units?
No, 24856 East Calhoun Place does not have accessible units.
Does 24856 East Calhoun Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 24856 East Calhoun Place does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trailpoint on Highline
10756 E Virginia Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Bella Terra @ City Center
15400 E Evans Ave
Aurora, CO 80013
Forum Fitzsimons
13650 E Colfax Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
The Preserve at City Center
1098 S Evanston Way
Aurora, CO 80012
Spur at Iliff Station
2367 South Blackhawk Street
Aurora, CO 80014
Wentworth
11255 E Alameda Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
IMT Dayton Station
3645 S Dallas St
Aurora, CO 80014
Highline Lofts Apartments
456 S Ironton St
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College