2465 S Granby Way
2465 S Granby Way

2465 South Granby Way · No Longer Available
Location

2465 South Granby Way, Aurora, CO 80014
Heather Gardens

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/22fe454070 ---- Welcome Home! 3 Bed, 1.5 Bath Home with almost 1650 sq ft of living space in Southeast Aurora within walking distance of dining and shopping. Main Level features beautiful wood floors throughout updated Kitchen and Dining. Kitchen features 5 burner gas range, stainless appliances, upgraded cabinets, pantry and granite counters. Spacious Living Area with lots of natural light! Family Room includes wood burning fireplace framed with brick and custom shelves. Upper Level offers 3 Bedrooms including the oversized Master Suite with his and her closets and tiled full Bath. Landscaped Fenced Backyard with shade trees and patio, perfect for entertaining or relaxing! Unfinished Basement; Central Air; Washer/Dryer; Sprinklers; 2 Car Attached Garage. Location, location!! Walk to Dining, Grocery and Shopping! Bike to Cherry Creek Resevoir and Park! Just minutes to Iliff Light Rail Station! Close proximity to Buckley Air Force Base, Denver Tech Center, Denver International Airport, Anschutz Medical Campus and Kennedy Golf Course. Pets allowed upon owner approval. Available July 11th Across From Century Elementary School Bike To Cherry Creek Park Walking Distance To Dining And Shopping Walking Distance To Light Rail

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2465 S Granby Way have any available units?
2465 S Granby Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 2465 S Granby Way have?
Some of 2465 S Granby Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2465 S Granby Way currently offering any rent specials?
2465 S Granby Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2465 S Granby Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2465 S Granby Way is pet friendly.
Does 2465 S Granby Way offer parking?
Yes, 2465 S Granby Way offers parking.
Does 2465 S Granby Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2465 S Granby Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2465 S Granby Way have a pool?
No, 2465 S Granby Way does not have a pool.
Does 2465 S Granby Way have accessible units?
No, 2465 S Granby Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2465 S Granby Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2465 S Granby Way does not have units with dishwashers.

