2465 S Granby Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/22fe454070 ---- Welcome Home! 3 Bed, 1.5 Bath Home with almost 1650 sq ft of living space in Southeast Aurora within walking distance of dining and shopping. Main Level features beautiful wood floors throughout updated Kitchen and Dining. Kitchen features 5 burner gas range, stainless appliances, upgraded cabinets, pantry and granite counters. Spacious Living Area with lots of natural light! Family Room includes wood burning fireplace framed with brick and custom shelves. Upper Level offers 3 Bedrooms including the oversized Master Suite with his and her closets and tiled full Bath. Landscaped Fenced Backyard with shade trees and patio, perfect for entertaining or relaxing! Unfinished Basement; Central Air; Washer/Dryer; Sprinklers; 2 Car Attached Garage. Location, location!! Walk to Dining, Grocery and Shopping! Bike to Cherry Creek Resevoir and Park! Just minutes to Iliff Light Rail Station! Close proximity to Buckley Air Force Base, Denver Tech Center, Denver International Airport, Anschutz Medical Campus and Kennedy Golf Course. Pets allowed upon owner approval. Available July 11th Across From Century Elementary School Bike To Cherry Creek Park Walking Distance To Dining And Shopping Walking Distance To Light Rail