24533 East Ottawa Avenue
Last updated September 22 2019 at 10:03 PM

24533 East Ottawa Avenue

24533 East Ottawa Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

24533 East Ottawa Avenue, Aurora, CO 80016
Tallyn's Reach

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
his beautiful 5 bed 3 bath home is situated on a professionally landscaped lot just minutes from dining, shopping, clubhouse, tennis courts and pool. Eat in kitchen with newer fridge, double ovens, large island and granite. Formal Dining and Living. Beautiful new hardwoods through out the main floor. New Windows in the back of the house. Large master suite with with dual vanities, large soaking tub, shower, water closet, walk in closet. Spacious secondary bedrooms with large closets and mountain views. Serene outdoor space with mature trees, pond, oversized patio and breath taking mountain views. Walking Distance to elementary school. Cherry Creek School District. Southlands Shopping, Concerts in the Summer and Ice Skating in the Winter. Tenant to pay all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24533 East Ottawa Avenue have any available units?
24533 East Ottawa Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 24533 East Ottawa Avenue have?
Some of 24533 East Ottawa Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24533 East Ottawa Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
24533 East Ottawa Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24533 East Ottawa Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 24533 East Ottawa Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 24533 East Ottawa Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 24533 East Ottawa Avenue offers parking.
Does 24533 East Ottawa Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24533 East Ottawa Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24533 East Ottawa Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 24533 East Ottawa Avenue has a pool.
Does 24533 East Ottawa Avenue have accessible units?
No, 24533 East Ottawa Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 24533 East Ottawa Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 24533 East Ottawa Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
