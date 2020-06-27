24533 East Ottawa Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

his beautiful 5 bed 3 bath home is situated on a professionally landscaped lot just minutes from dining, shopping, clubhouse, tennis courts and pool. Eat in kitchen with newer fridge, double ovens, large island and granite. Formal Dining and Living. Beautiful new hardwoods through out the main floor. New Windows in the back of the house. Large master suite with with dual vanities, large soaking tub, shower, water closet, walk in closet. Spacious secondary bedrooms with large closets and mountain views. Serene outdoor space with mature trees, pond, oversized patio and breath taking mountain views. Walking Distance to elementary school. Cherry Creek School District. Southlands Shopping, Concerts in the Summer and Ice Skating in the Winter. Tenant to pay all utilities.