All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 24452 East Alamo Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
24452 East Alamo Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

24452 East Alamo Drive

24452 East Alamo Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

24452 East Alamo Drive, Aurora, CO 80016
Sorrel Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
garage
*** Available November 17, 2018 ***
Beautiful 2 Story Luxury Home
4 Bedrooms
2.5 Baths
Plus A Large Office
2,540 square feet with a full unfinished basement
3 car attached garage
Sorrel Ranch subdivision
Easy access to E-470 & Hwy 30
Central A/C
$2,495 Rent / $2,400 deposit With 1 Year or Longer Lease
$35 Application Fee for background check per person over 18
Call or Text 720-446-7368 to schedule a viewing of this property.
*** NO VOUCHERS ACCEPTED ***
*** NO SMOKING OF ANY KIND ***
*** NO PETS ***

You don't want to miss out on this luxury executive 2-story home in Sorrel Ranch! Entering the front door, you're greeted by soaring 18-ft. great room ceilings, large main floor office and a spacious open floor plan with the kitchen opening up to the great room and patio. Conveniently located near schools, public transportation, E470 and Southlands Mall for shopping and dining.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24452 East Alamo Drive have any available units?
24452 East Alamo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 24452 East Alamo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
24452 East Alamo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24452 East Alamo Drive pet-friendly?
No, 24452 East Alamo Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 24452 East Alamo Drive offer parking?
Yes, 24452 East Alamo Drive offers parking.
Does 24452 East Alamo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24452 East Alamo Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24452 East Alamo Drive have a pool?
No, 24452 East Alamo Drive does not have a pool.
Does 24452 East Alamo Drive have accessible units?
No, 24452 East Alamo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 24452 East Alamo Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 24452 East Alamo Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24452 East Alamo Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 24452 East Alamo Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canyons at Saddle Rock
6850 S Versailles Way
Aurora, CO 80016
Apex on the Highline
15997 E Ford Cir
Aurora, CO 80017
The Park at Canyon Ridge
9767 E. Colorado Ave
Aurora, CO 80247
Shadow Ridge at Southlands
24750 E Applewood Cir
Aurora, CO 80016
Waterford at Southlands
24631 E Applewood Dr
Aurora, CO 80016
Wentworth
11255 E Alameda Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Arterra Place
17036 E Ohio Dr
Aurora, CO 80017
Landon Park Apartment Homes
100 S Sable Blvd
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College