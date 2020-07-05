2421 S. Fraser Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5225626014 ----

Looking for a great home to call your own? Then look no further as this 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home has it all. Upon walking in you will you will appreciate the layout this home has to offer, from the formal dining room to the Galley style eat-in-kitchen that opens up to living room with wood burning fireplace. Upstairs features master bedroom with walk in closet and private ensuite plus three additional bedrooms and full bathroom. If this isn?t enough space, the partial basement has plenty of storage and family room. All this and an ideal location that is just steps away from Century Elementary school, close to public transportation including the Lightrail and a short drive to The Cherry Creek Reservoir, shopping, parks and bike paths make this home a must see. Don\'t miss out and schedule your private showing today!



**Sorry, we are NOT ACCEPTING ROOMMATES ON THIS PROPERTY***

**NO CATS***

Dogs negotiable with a NON-REFUNDABLE Pet fee & monthly pet rent per dog. (Monthly pet rent & non refundable pet fee is dependent on the size of the dog. No more than two dogs allowed.)