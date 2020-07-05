All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 2421 S. Fraser Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
2421 S. Fraser Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2421 S. Fraser Street

2421 South Fraser Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Heather Gardens
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2421 South Fraser Street, Aurora, CO 80014
Heather Gardens

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5225626014 ----
Looking for a great home to call your own? Then look no further as this 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home has it all. Upon walking in you will you will appreciate the layout this home has to offer, from the formal dining room to the Galley style eat-in-kitchen that opens up to living room with wood burning fireplace. Upstairs features master bedroom with walk in closet and private ensuite plus three additional bedrooms and full bathroom. If this isn?t enough space, the partial basement has plenty of storage and family room. All this and an ideal location that is just steps away from Century Elementary school, close to public transportation including the Lightrail and a short drive to The Cherry Creek Reservoir, shopping, parks and bike paths make this home a must see. Don\'t miss out and schedule your private showing today!

**Sorry, we are NOT ACCEPTING ROOMMATES ON THIS PROPERTY***
**NO CATS***
Dogs negotiable with a NON-REFUNDABLE Pet fee & monthly pet rent per dog. (Monthly pet rent & non refundable pet fee is dependent on the size of the dog. No more than two dogs allowed.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2421 S. Fraser Street have any available units?
2421 S. Fraser Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 2421 S. Fraser Street have?
Some of 2421 S. Fraser Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2421 S. Fraser Street currently offering any rent specials?
2421 S. Fraser Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2421 S. Fraser Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2421 S. Fraser Street is pet friendly.
Does 2421 S. Fraser Street offer parking?
Yes, 2421 S. Fraser Street offers parking.
Does 2421 S. Fraser Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2421 S. Fraser Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2421 S. Fraser Street have a pool?
No, 2421 S. Fraser Street does not have a pool.
Does 2421 S. Fraser Street have accessible units?
No, 2421 S. Fraser Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2421 S. Fraser Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2421 S. Fraser Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trailpoint on Highline
10756 E Virginia Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Bella Terra @ City Center
15400 E Evans Ave
Aurora, CO 80013
Advenir at French Quarter
3227 S Parker Rd
Aurora, CO 80014
Hearthstone at City Center
932 S Helena Way
Aurora, CO 80017
Carriage Green
15899 E 13th Pl
Aurora, CO 80011
IMT Cornerstar Ranch
16363 E Fremont Ave
Aurora, CO 80016
Fairways at Lowry
9913 E 1st Ave
Aurora, CO 80010
Retreat at Fitzsimons
13700 East 5th Circle
Aurora, CO 80011

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College