2388 South Wheeling Circle

Lovely 3 Bed 3 Bath, 3-Story Townhome in Aurora, in Arapahoe County. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, HUGE windows, and tons of natural light, and warmth in winter and upgraded film and heavy roman blinds to keep cool in the summer. Beautiful kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinets. All major appliances included plus a washer/dryer, and most updated within the last 2 years. Features include a private balcony, gas fireplace, central AC, and an attached two car garage. The new Iliff RTD light rail station is an easy 10 minute walk, providing convenient access to downtown and the airport. Great location near restaurants, shopping and more, with easy access to I225 and E Iliff Ave. Must see, won\'t last!!!



Trash, recycling, landscaping, and snow removal included.



No smoking.



Pets are allowed at the owner\'s discretion with an additional deposit and references, however no dogs of an aggressive breed. The list of aggressive breeds can be found on our website at the following link: . We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property before applying. If you are applying for a property without viewing it first, your application may be denied.



IMPORTANT: Applicants will have 24 hours from the time they view the property to submit a completed application including the required documentation. Only complete applications will be considered.



For questions and more information, please email: Showings@ColoradoRPM.com



