2388 South Wheeling Circle
Last updated April 30 2019 at 1:13 PM

2388 South Wheeling Circle

2388 S Wheeling Cir · No Longer Available
Location

2388 S Wheeling Cir, Aurora, CO 80014
East Ridge - Ptarmigan Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/cc08b01017 ----
Lovely 3 Bed 3 Bath, 3-Story Townhome in Aurora, in Arapahoe County. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, HUGE windows, and tons of natural light, and warmth in winter and upgraded film and heavy roman blinds to keep cool in the summer. Beautiful kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinets. All major appliances included plus a washer/dryer, and most updated within the last 2 years. Features include a private balcony, gas fireplace, central AC, and an attached two car garage. The new Iliff RTD light rail station is an easy 10 minute walk, providing convenient access to downtown and the airport. Great location near restaurants, shopping and more, with easy access to I225 and E Iliff Ave. Must see, won\'t last!!!

Trash, recycling, landscaping, and snow removal included.

No smoking.

Pets are allowed at the owner\'s discretion with an additional deposit and references, however no dogs of an aggressive breed. The list of aggressive breeds can be found on our website at the following link: . We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property before applying. If you are applying for a property without viewing it first, your application may be denied.

IMPORTANT: Applicants will have 24 hours from the time they view the property to submit a completed application including the required documentation. Only complete applications will be considered.

For questions and more information, please email: Showings@ColoradoRPM.com

Attached 2 Car Garage
Central A/C
Gas Fireplace
Stove
Vaulted Ceilings
Washer/Dryer
Wine Fridge

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

