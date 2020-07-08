All apartments in Aurora
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:51 AM

23869 E. Alabama Place

23869 East Alabama Place · No Longer Available
Location

23869 East Alabama Place, Aurora, CO 80018
Murphy Creek

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
23869 E. Alabama Place Available 06/01/20 $2295 / 4br - 2461ft - Close to Buckley! (Aurora) - Beautiful home Sits on large corner lot! The master chef kitchen features granite counter tops, lots of storage and upgraded stainless steel appliances. There is eating space in kitchen which is adjacent to a great/family room with fireplace. The separate formal dining and living room are perfect for entertaining. This home features high ceilings, a separate utility room, five piece bath in the master and CUSTOM touches throughout. There are mountain views and a community golf course in addition to the close K-8 school. Bring your family to this beautiful community close to E-470 for a pleasant commute and GREAT location for Buckley!

Available for move in June 1st (or possibly sooner)

-Security Deposit- $2295.00

-$40.00 per applicant

Prefer no Pets, but if you have them we may consider...if approved we require a $250 non-refundable pet deposit fee per pet

Please contact Jena at 720-298-2556 to set up a showing!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2461454)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23869 E. Alabama Place have any available units?
23869 E. Alabama Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 23869 E. Alabama Place have?
Some of 23869 E. Alabama Place's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23869 E. Alabama Place currently offering any rent specials?
23869 E. Alabama Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23869 E. Alabama Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 23869 E. Alabama Place is pet friendly.
Does 23869 E. Alabama Place offer parking?
No, 23869 E. Alabama Place does not offer parking.
Does 23869 E. Alabama Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23869 E. Alabama Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23869 E. Alabama Place have a pool?
No, 23869 E. Alabama Place does not have a pool.
Does 23869 E. Alabama Place have accessible units?
No, 23869 E. Alabama Place does not have accessible units.
Does 23869 E. Alabama Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 23869 E. Alabama Place does not have units with dishwashers.

