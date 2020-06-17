All apartments in Aurora
Last updated September 26 2019 at 8:10 PM

2362 Salem Circle

2362 South Salem Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2362 South Salem Circle, Aurora, CO 80014
East Ridge - Ptarmigan Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
garage
internet access
Great 3 bedroom townhome plus loft! The home has vaulted ceilings and a gas fireplace. It has a great loft area that could be an office or extra living space/flex space There is a main floor master with a 5 piece bath and walk-in closet. There is also a fully finished basement with a bedroom and 3/4 bath and a great wet bar that has its own sink, microwave, mini fridge and dishwasher. Nice patio and 2 car attached garage! Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2362 Salem Circle have any available units?
2362 Salem Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 2362 Salem Circle have?
Some of 2362 Salem Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2362 Salem Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2362 Salem Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2362 Salem Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2362 Salem Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 2362 Salem Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2362 Salem Circle offers parking.
Does 2362 Salem Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2362 Salem Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2362 Salem Circle have a pool?
No, 2362 Salem Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2362 Salem Circle have accessible units?
No, 2362 Salem Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2362 Salem Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2362 Salem Circle has units with dishwashers.
