Aurora, CO
2354 South Sedalia Circle
Last updated August 21 2019 at 10:58 PM

2354 South Sedalia Circle

2354 South Sedalia Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2354 South Sedalia Circle, Aurora, CO 80013
Aurora Knolls at Hutchinson Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Make yourself at home at this charming 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom home! This spacious home features a welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information! This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2354 South Sedalia Circle have any available units?
2354 South Sedalia Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 2354 South Sedalia Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2354 South Sedalia Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2354 South Sedalia Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2354 South Sedalia Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2354 South Sedalia Circle offer parking?
No, 2354 South Sedalia Circle does not offer parking.
Does 2354 South Sedalia Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2354 South Sedalia Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2354 South Sedalia Circle have a pool?
No, 2354 South Sedalia Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2354 South Sedalia Circle have accessible units?
No, 2354 South Sedalia Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2354 South Sedalia Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2354 South Sedalia Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2354 South Sedalia Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 2354 South Sedalia Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
