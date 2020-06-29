All apartments in Aurora
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
2352 S Xanadu Way
Last updated March 12 2020 at 5:12 PM

2352 S Xanadu Way

2352 South Xanadu Way · No Longer Available
Location

2352 South Xanadu Way, Aurora, CO 80014
East Ridge - Ptarmigan Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
- Contemporary townhome with 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths on multiple levels. Near the light rail! Nice Living Room With Vaulted Ceiling & Fireplace, great open floor plan perfect for entertaining! 2nd floor eat-in kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, glass stove top, built-in microwave, new breakfast bar/island that flows into a large dining area. The master bedroom suite includes a walk-in closet. The main floor includes a bedroom/office and full bath. Laundry room and 2 car garage. Convenient access to and a quick commute to Anschutz medical campus, DIA, Buckley air force base and Denver Tech Center. Just blocks from the heather ridge country club/golf course, heather gardens country club/golf course and cherry creek reservoir, as well as, restaurants, shops, and businesses! Pets may be considered but an additional deposit may be required. Good credit required! Tenant responsible for gas, electricity, and water.

(RLNE5400836)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2352 S Xanadu Way have any available units?
2352 S Xanadu Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 2352 S Xanadu Way have?
Some of 2352 S Xanadu Way's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2352 S Xanadu Way currently offering any rent specials?
2352 S Xanadu Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2352 S Xanadu Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2352 S Xanadu Way is pet friendly.
Does 2352 S Xanadu Way offer parking?
Yes, 2352 S Xanadu Way offers parking.
Does 2352 S Xanadu Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2352 S Xanadu Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2352 S Xanadu Way have a pool?
No, 2352 S Xanadu Way does not have a pool.
Does 2352 S Xanadu Way have accessible units?
No, 2352 S Xanadu Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2352 S Xanadu Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2352 S Xanadu Way does not have units with dishwashers.
