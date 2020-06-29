2352 S Xanadu Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

- Contemporary townhome with 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths on multiple levels. Near the light rail! Nice Living Room With Vaulted Ceiling & Fireplace, great open floor plan perfect for entertaining! 2nd floor eat-in kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, glass stove top, built-in microwave, new breakfast bar/island that flows into a large dining area. The master bedroom suite includes a walk-in closet. The main floor includes a bedroom/office and full bath. Laundry room and 2 car garage. Convenient access to and a quick commute to Anschutz medical campus, DIA, Buckley air force base and Denver Tech Center. Just blocks from the heather ridge country club/golf course, heather gardens country club/golf course and cherry creek reservoir, as well as, restaurants, shops, and businesses! Pets may be considered but an additional deposit may be required. Good credit required! Tenant responsible for gas, electricity, and water.



(RLNE5400836)