Amenities

on-site laundry garage recently renovated refrigerator

This single-family home is located at 2267 Elmira St, Aurora, CO. 2267 Elmira St is in the North Aurora neighborhood in Aurora, CO and in ZIP code 80010. This property has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and approximately 1,040 sqft of floor space. This property has a lot size of 6,534 sqft and was built in 1953.

3 bed, 1 bath, 2 large living room, updated kitchen, and large 2 car garage.