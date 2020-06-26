All apartments in Aurora
Last updated July 3 2019 at 10:06 AM

2261 Newark St A

2261 Newark Street · No Longer Available
Location

2261 Newark Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Northwest Aurora

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
FORGET RHE COMMUTE! Walk to new hospital complex - Property Id: 133081

*Updated and clean main level duplex home.
*Huge eat in kitchen
*Reclaimed barn wood accents
*Large fenced in back yard
*Front loading washer/ dryer in unit.
*Easy access to I-70, airport, RTD lightrail station, bike trails
*Hardwood floors throughout
*Garage w/ storage
*Walk in closets, pantry space

$95 per month for water, sewer, recycling and trash managed by landlord. Xcel covered by tenant. Monthly gardener negotiable

First, last months rent plus security deposit due at lease signing. Last month's prorated over 6 months negotiable

Call for initial phone interview/ info and set up a time to view the property.
Second, fill out the online application and pay for background and credit report. I will send you the link via text or email.

All applicants will need to meet the following:
-600 or higher credit score
-no bankruptcies or evictions
-clean criminal report
-current job, able to show last two pay stubs
-pets negotiable for monthly fee and non refundable pet deposit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/133081
Property Id 133081

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4984137)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2261 Newark St A have any available units?
2261 Newark St A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 2261 Newark St A have?
Some of 2261 Newark St A's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2261 Newark St A currently offering any rent specials?
2261 Newark St A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2261 Newark St A pet-friendly?
Yes, 2261 Newark St A is pet friendly.
Does 2261 Newark St A offer parking?
Yes, 2261 Newark St A offers parking.
Does 2261 Newark St A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2261 Newark St A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2261 Newark St A have a pool?
No, 2261 Newark St A does not have a pool.
Does 2261 Newark St A have accessible units?
No, 2261 Newark St A does not have accessible units.
Does 2261 Newark St A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2261 Newark St A has units with dishwashers.
