22545 E. Ontario Dr. #104

22545 East Ontario Drive, Aurora, CO 80016 Saddle Rock Golf Club
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Stylish Main Floor Condo w/Garage! Great Location! Small Dog OK - Welcome Home! This gracious 2bd/2bth with extra deep 1-Car Garage (for storage) is available now! It's recently refreshed with new carpet & paint plus updated kitchen and baths! This condo has everything that you are looking for! The condo offers main floor living (no steps) with easy access from the parking lot and garages. There are multiple swimming pools and playgrounds on the grounds which make this condo more like resort living! You will want to come home everyday to experience everything that is offered in this community and near this home! Enjoy walking your small dog on the many trails that grace the area! It's time to relax and enjoy!
*Small Dogs (No Cats) *Washer/Dryer Included *Water Included *One-Car Extra Deep Garage *Main Floor Living *Easy Access/Convenient Location *Updated and refreshed
Call Jaris Realty (303)835-0041 for your private showing on YOUR schedule.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5026690)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
