2238 S Nile Ct
2238 S Nile Ct

2238 S Nile Ct · No Longer Available
Location

2238 S Nile Ct, Aurora, CO 80014
Village East

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Remodeled Patio Home - Open, Contemporary, Vaulted, Filled with Natural Light. Remodeled Kitchen with Shaker Cabinets, Granite Countertops, Subway Tile Backsplash, Brushed Nickel Hardware, Track Lighting, 16-Inch Tile Floor, Sunny Eating Area with Built-ins. New Carpet and Paint, Remodeled Baths with Granite Countertops. Spacious Living Room has Vaulted Ceiling, Fireplace, Large Office Nook with Built-ins and a Cedar Accent Wall, and is Overlooked by a Large Sunny Loft with Built-ins. Spacious Master Bedroom has Vaulted Ceiling, Large Windows, and an Updated 5-Piece Bath with a Large Walk-in Closet (Hidden Behind a Mirrored Door). Full Finished Basement has an Egress Window and a 3/4 Bath, So You Can Easily Turn Part of the Enormous Family Room into a 3rd Bedroom. Small Private Yard with New Patio and Fence. Quiet Community with Outdoor Pool, HOA Maintained Front Lawns, Close to Light Rail and I-225, with Easy Access to DTC, Downtown, and the Anschutz Medical Center.

Water and trash included with rent. Pool key will be provided for the community pool which you can enjoy in summer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2238 S Nile Ct have any available units?
2238 S Nile Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 2238 S Nile Ct have?
Some of 2238 S Nile Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2238 S Nile Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2238 S Nile Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2238 S Nile Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 2238 S Nile Ct is pet friendly.
Does 2238 S Nile Ct offer parking?
Yes, 2238 S Nile Ct offers parking.
Does 2238 S Nile Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2238 S Nile Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2238 S Nile Ct have a pool?
Yes, 2238 S Nile Ct has a pool.
Does 2238 S Nile Ct have accessible units?
No, 2238 S Nile Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2238 S Nile Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2238 S Nile Ct has units with dishwashers.
