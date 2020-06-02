2238 S Nile Ct

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Remodeled Patio Home - Open, Contemporary, Vaulted, Filled with Natural Light. Remodeled Kitchen with Shaker Cabinets, Granite Countertops, Subway Tile Backsplash, Brushed Nickel Hardware, Track Lighting, 16-Inch Tile Floor, Sunny Eating Area with Built-ins. New Carpet and Paint, Remodeled Baths with Granite Countertops. Spacious Living Room has Vaulted Ceiling, Fireplace, Large Office Nook with Built-ins and a Cedar Accent Wall, and is Overlooked by a Large Sunny Loft with Built-ins. Spacious Master Bedroom has Vaulted Ceiling, Large Windows, and an Updated 5-Piece Bath with a Large Walk-in Closet (Hidden Behind a Mirrored Door). Full Finished Basement has an Egress Window and a 3/4 Bath, So You Can Easily Turn Part of the Enormous Family Room into a 3rd Bedroom. Small Private Yard with New Patio and Fence. Quiet Community with Outdoor Pool, HOA Maintained Front Lawns, Close to Light Rail and I-225, with Easy Access to DTC, Downtown, and the Anschutz Medical Center.



Water and trash included with rent. Pool key will be provided for the community pool which you can enjoy in summer