2231 Sable Blvd #904 Adams County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2231 Sable Blvd #904 Adams County

2231 Sable Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2231 Sable Boulevard, Aurora, CO 80011
Sable Altura Chambers

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Condo 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom - This Condo is located on the 1st floor with convenient assigned parking directly in front of your home. Spacious living room. Washer and dryer hook ups. Newer paint and carpet! This property is in Sable Altura Chambers neighborhood in Aurora and is close to I225. Initial term is a 6 month contract.
*Move in before 12/21/18 and pay no rent for December!

~Advertised rent is discounted rent ~ Section 8 Welcome~ Pets upon approval (pet fees apply).

Ask for Jessica: 303-785-3000
Located Near: E Colfax Ave & Sable Blvd

To view a property, you can pick up a key from our office at 90 West 84th Avenue Denver, CO 80260. We ask for a $20.00 refundable key deposit and a valid photo ID to check out a key. Our office hours are 8:30am - 5:30pm, Monday- Friday.

On select homes we utilize self-showings via Rently.com , or via key-pickup from our office. To view a property with a Rently.com lock box, click the link in the advertisement or go to Rently.com, search the property address and follow the instructions. It will require a $0.99 refundable deposit, paid electronically, and will send you a code to enter into the lock box to gain entry to the unit.

(RLNE4453645)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

