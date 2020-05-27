22294 E. Oxford Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful Home in Cherry Creek School District! - This 3 bed 2.5 bath home will have new exterior paint and additional updates made prior to your move in. Beautiful great room with nice open kitchen, vaulted ceilings and a cozy fireplace. Access to the huge fenced backyard through the eat-in dining space. Large deck for barbecues and entertaining. Half bathroom on main level. 3 nice sized bedrooms upstairs with 2 full baths! Partial unfinished basement for storage! Washer and dryer in unit. Located in the prestigious Cherry Creek School District! Easy access to E-470, I-225 I-25. Available July 22, 2018 for a minimum 1 year lease. Tenant to pay all utilities. Security deposit equal to one full months rent for well qualified applicants. Pets are negotiable with refundable pet deposit on a case by case basis. No Smoking.

