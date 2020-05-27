All apartments in Aurora
22294 E. Oxford Place
22294 E. Oxford Place

22294 East Oxford Place · No Longer Available
Location

22294 East Oxford Place, Aurora, CO 80018

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Home in Cherry Creek School District! - This 3 bed 2.5 bath home will have new exterior paint and additional updates made prior to your move in. Beautiful great room with nice open kitchen, vaulted ceilings and a cozy fireplace. Access to the huge fenced backyard through the eat-in dining space. Large deck for barbecues and entertaining. Half bathroom on main level. 3 nice sized bedrooms upstairs with 2 full baths! Partial unfinished basement for storage! Washer and dryer in unit. Located in the prestigious Cherry Creek School District! Easy access to E-470, I-225 I-25. Available July 22, 2018 for a minimum 1 year lease. Tenant to pay all utilities. Security deposit equal to one full months rent for well qualified applicants. Pets are negotiable with refundable pet deposit on a case by case basis. No Smoking.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22294 E. Oxford Place have any available units?
22294 E. Oxford Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 22294 E. Oxford Place have?
Some of 22294 E. Oxford Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22294 E. Oxford Place currently offering any rent specials?
22294 E. Oxford Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22294 E. Oxford Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 22294 E. Oxford Place is pet friendly.
Does 22294 E. Oxford Place offer parking?
Yes, 22294 E. Oxford Place offers parking.
Does 22294 E. Oxford Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22294 E. Oxford Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22294 E. Oxford Place have a pool?
No, 22294 E. Oxford Place does not have a pool.
Does 22294 E. Oxford Place have accessible units?
No, 22294 E. Oxford Place does not have accessible units.
Does 22294 E. Oxford Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 22294 E. Oxford Place does not have units with dishwashers.
