22237 East Peakview Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

22237 East Peakview Drive

22237 East Peakview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

22237 East Peakview Drive, Aurora, CO 80016
Saddle Rock Golf Club

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Apply today at www.pathlightmgt.com!

Don't miss the stunning views of this home that backs to the golf course! Spacious open floor plan with tons of natural light. Large master with five piece bath and walk in closet. Do not miss this house! Schedule your tour today!

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22237 East Peakview Drive have any available units?
22237 East Peakview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 22237 East Peakview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
22237 East Peakview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22237 East Peakview Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 22237 East Peakview Drive is pet friendly.
Does 22237 East Peakview Drive offer parking?
No, 22237 East Peakview Drive does not offer parking.
Does 22237 East Peakview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22237 East Peakview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22237 East Peakview Drive have a pool?
No, 22237 East Peakview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 22237 East Peakview Drive have accessible units?
No, 22237 East Peakview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 22237 East Peakview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 22237 East Peakview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22237 East Peakview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 22237 East Peakview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

