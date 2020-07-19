Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

22048 E Irish Drive Available 01/01/20 Bright and Open Two-Bedroom Home w/ Two-Car Garage and Basement - Located just off E470 and S. Gartrell Road, this ranch style home is convenient to local shopping, dining, and entertainment while providing easy access to the toll road.



This beautiful end-unit home greets you with a bright and open living space with tons of windows and a nice cozy fireplace. The open kitchen includes all appliances. The Master Suite is super spacious and bright. The gorgeous attached bathroom includes a double-sink vanity, a huge shower with beautiful tile accents, and a walk-in closet.



The opposite end of the home holds another room that can either be used as office space or a bedroom and a full bathroom down the hallway. There is an unfinished basement and a large two-car attached garage.



A newer model washer and dryer, landscaping, snow removal, and trash are included in the rent, no extra charge! You will have access to the community pool as well. Pets considered with owner approval.



Showings are by appointment and with 24-hour notice.



(RLNE3490529)