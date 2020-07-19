All apartments in Aurora
Aurora, CO
22048 E Irish Drive
Last updated January 1 2020 at 8:05 AM

22048 E Irish Drive

22048 East Irish Drive · No Longer Available
Location

22048 East Irish Drive, Aurora, CO 80016
Eagle Bend

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
22048 E Irish Drive Available 01/01/20 Bright and Open Two-Bedroom Home w/ Two-Car Garage and Basement - Located just off E470 and S. Gartrell Road, this ranch style home is convenient to local shopping, dining, and entertainment while providing easy access to the toll road.

This beautiful end-unit home greets you with a bright and open living space with tons of windows and a nice cozy fireplace. The open kitchen includes all appliances. The Master Suite is super spacious and bright. The gorgeous attached bathroom includes a double-sink vanity, a huge shower with beautiful tile accents, and a walk-in closet.

The opposite end of the home holds another room that can either be used as office space or a bedroom and a full bathroom down the hallway. There is an unfinished basement and a large two-car attached garage.

A newer model washer and dryer, landscaping, snow removal, and trash are included in the rent, no extra charge! You will have access to the community pool as well. Pets considered with owner approval.

Showings are by appointment and with 24-hour notice.

(RLNE3490529)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22048 E Irish Drive have any available units?
22048 E Irish Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 22048 E Irish Drive have?
Some of 22048 E Irish Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22048 E Irish Drive currently offering any rent specials?
22048 E Irish Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22048 E Irish Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 22048 E Irish Drive is pet friendly.
Does 22048 E Irish Drive offer parking?
Yes, 22048 E Irish Drive offers parking.
Does 22048 E Irish Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22048 E Irish Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22048 E Irish Drive have a pool?
Yes, 22048 E Irish Drive has a pool.
Does 22048 E Irish Drive have accessible units?
No, 22048 E Irish Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 22048 E Irish Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 22048 E Irish Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
