Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
2157 Granby St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

2157 Granby St

2157 Granby Street · No Longer Available
Location

2157 Granby Street, Aurora, CO 80011
Sable Altura Chambers

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Huge 6 Bedroom Home! Completely Remodeled! Massive Yard! - Aaron Levitt
502-807-4043
aaron.levitt@realatlas.com

See Updated Photos and Video Tour! Finished basement in Aurora, completely remodeled and ready for showings soon! Light, bright and open floor plan. Near Fitzsimmons and the Anschutz Medical Center of Aurora. Minutes to 225, shopping, and Peoria light rail. New Carpet, New Paint, Large Bedrooms plus Deck.

Unit Amenities:
- Large Backyard
- Stove
- Fridge
- Dishwasher
- Covered Parking
- New Carpet, Paint and Flooring

Rent: $2100
Deposit: $2100 for well qualified applicants.

Utilities: Residents are responsible for all utilities.

Pet Policy:

Pets accepted! (2) total are allowed.
$250 one time pet fee (per pet) is due at the time of move in.
$25 monthly pet rent (per pet)

Apply today @ https://www.realatlas.com/co/rent-a-home/available-properties/
Applications: $45/per adult

Rental Qualifications:
Please provide proof of income equal to ~3x the monthly rent amount.
No evictions or felonies within the last 5 years
Background and Credit check required

Contact me today to tour! Text, or Email!

Aaron Levitt
502-807-4043
aaron.levitt@realatlas.com

Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate

(RLNE5700387)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

