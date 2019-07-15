2157 Granby St

Amenities

Huge 6 Bedroom Home! Completely Remodeled! Massive Yard! - Aaron Levitt

502-807-4043

aaron.levitt@realatlas.com



See Updated Photos and Video Tour! Finished basement in Aurora, completely remodeled and ready for showings soon! Light, bright and open floor plan. Near Fitzsimmons and the Anschutz Medical Center of Aurora. Minutes to 225, shopping, and Peoria light rail. New Carpet, New Paint, Large Bedrooms plus Deck.



Rent: $2100

Deposit: $2100 for well qualified applicants.



Utilities: Residents are responsible for all utilities.



Pet Policy:



Pets accepted! (2) total are allowed.

$250 one time pet fee (per pet) is due at the time of move in.

$25 monthly pet rent (per pet)



Apply today @ https://www.realatlas.com/co/rent-a-home/available-properties/

Applications: $45/per adult



Rental Qualifications:

Please provide proof of income equal to ~3x the monthly rent amount.

No evictions or felonies within the last 5 years

Background and Credit check required



Contact me today to tour! Text, or Email!



Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate



