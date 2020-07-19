All apartments in Aurora
2087 S Kenton Court
2087 S Kenton Court

2087 South Kenton Court · No Longer Available
Location

2087 South Kenton Court, Aurora, CO 80014
Village East

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
pet friendly
**IMPORTANT: Schedule a showing online by copying & pasting this link to your web browser address bar: showmojo.com/emilyerickson/gallery ~Gorgeous hardwood floors and stunning architectural ceilings. Main level includes a massive family room w/fireplace, built in entertainment cabinets, kitchen w/upgraded appliances and formal dining area and bonus room w/ tremendous natural light! Elegant master bedroom w/vaulted ceilings, large en suite w/tub, shower and walk in closet. Finished basement is perfect for an in-law/teenager w/it's own wet bar, main entertainment area and spacious bedroom, walk in closet and full bath. 3 car garage and laundry room w/ washer and dryer. Fenced in back yard pet-friendly! Cherry Creek Schools!!!! No Smoking. $55 application fee per adult. One time $150 admin fee. $7/month P/R fee. Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, lawn, and snow. Offered by Emily Erickson, Agent with Renters Warehouse.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2087 S Kenton Court have any available units?
2087 S Kenton Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 2087 S Kenton Court have?
Some of 2087 S Kenton Court's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2087 S Kenton Court currently offering any rent specials?
2087 S Kenton Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2087 S Kenton Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2087 S Kenton Court is pet friendly.
Does 2087 S Kenton Court offer parking?
Yes, 2087 S Kenton Court offers parking.
Does 2087 S Kenton Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2087 S Kenton Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2087 S Kenton Court have a pool?
No, 2087 S Kenton Court does not have a pool.
Does 2087 S Kenton Court have accessible units?
No, 2087 S Kenton Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2087 S Kenton Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2087 S Kenton Court does not have units with dishwashers.
