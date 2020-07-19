2087 S Kenton Court

Amenities

**IMPORTANT: Schedule a showing online by copying & pasting this link to your web browser address bar: showmojo.com/emilyerickson/gallery ~Gorgeous hardwood floors and stunning architectural ceilings. Main level includes a massive family room w/fireplace, built in entertainment cabinets, kitchen w/upgraded appliances and formal dining area and bonus room w/ tremendous natural light! Elegant master bedroom w/vaulted ceilings, large en suite w/tub, shower and walk in closet. Finished basement is perfect for an in-law/teenager w/it's own wet bar, main entertainment area and spacious bedroom, walk in closet and full bath. 3 car garage and laundry room w/ washer and dryer. Fenced in back yard pet-friendly! Cherry Creek Schools!!!! No Smoking. $55 application fee per adult. One time $150 admin fee. $7/month P/R fee. Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, lawn, and snow. Offered by Emily Erickson, Agent with Renters Warehouse.