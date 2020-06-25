2084 S Rifle St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This home features 3 bedrooms with 2 non-conforming rooms in the basement, 3 bathrooms, large kitchen with island, neutral decor, large fenced in yard with garden area and utility shed, great covered deck for entertaining, recessed lighting, brick fireplace. Schools in the area are Mrachek Middle School and Rangeview High School. Nearby parks are Horseshoe Park and Wheel Park. Restaurants in the area are Jus Grill and Anthony's Pizza and Pasta, the Athenian Restaurant, Old Chicago and many others.