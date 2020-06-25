All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 2084 S Rifle St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
2084 S Rifle St
Last updated May 12 2019 at 7:43 AM

2084 S Rifle St

2084 South Rifle Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Aurora Highlands
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2084 South Rifle Street, Aurora, CO 80013
Aurora Highlands

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This home features 3 bedrooms with 2 non-conforming rooms in the basement, 3 bathrooms, large kitchen with island, neutral decor, large fenced in yard with garden area and utility shed, great covered deck for entertaining, recessed lighting, brick fireplace. Schools in the area are Mrachek Middle School and Rangeview High School. Nearby parks are Horseshoe Park and Wheel Park. Restaurants in the area are Jus Grill and Anthony's Pizza and Pasta, the Athenian Restaurant, Old Chicago and many others.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2084 S Rifle St have any available units?
2084 S Rifle St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 2084 S Rifle St have?
Some of 2084 S Rifle St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2084 S Rifle St currently offering any rent specials?
2084 S Rifle St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2084 S Rifle St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2084 S Rifle St is pet friendly.
Does 2084 S Rifle St offer parking?
Yes, 2084 S Rifle St offers parking.
Does 2084 S Rifle St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2084 S Rifle St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2084 S Rifle St have a pool?
No, 2084 S Rifle St does not have a pool.
Does 2084 S Rifle St have accessible units?
No, 2084 S Rifle St does not have accessible units.
Does 2084 S Rifle St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2084 S Rifle St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Forum Fitzsimons
13650 E Colfax Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
Advenir at French Quarter
3227 S Parker Rd
Aurora, CO 80014
Sonoma Resort
22159 E Ontario Dr
Aurora, CO 80016
Westridge Apartments
445 N Helena Ct
Aurora, CO 80011
City Center Station
14107 E Kansas Pl
Aurora, CO 80012
Wentworth
11255 E Alameda Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Highline Lofts Apartments
456 S Ironton St
Aurora, CO 80012
Stone Cliff
17886 E Greenwood Dr
Aurora, CO 80013

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College