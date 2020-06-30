2017 South Ceylon Court

Amenities

Single family home convenietly located directly across elementary school. In cul de sac neighborhood, only 5 mins from movie theater and grocery stores. Approx 2000 sq ft with an additional unfinished 900 sq ft basement. High ceilings throughout the home to include basement. Upstairs you'll find a laundry room, linen closet, full bathroom, loft/study, 2 bedrooms and a master bedroom to include it's own full bathroom and walk-in closet. Downstairs you'll find 1/2 bathroom, coat closet, large kitchen w/island, living and dining room. Home is open concept. Garage can comfortably hold two full sized vehicles and features 10 ft ceiling and insulation. Basement is approximately 900 sq ft and unfinished. Perfect for storage or workout area. Yard is the fenced in and the largest in the neighborhood. Home is located only 5 mins from Buckley AFB.



