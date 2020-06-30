All apartments in Aurora
Last updated February 24 2020 at 1:52 PM

2017 South Ceylon Court

2017 South Ceylon Court
Location

2017 South Ceylon Court, Aurora, CO 80013
Sterling Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
Single family home convenietly located directly across elementary school. In cul de sac neighborhood, only 5 mins from movie theater and grocery stores. Approx 2000 sq ft with an additional unfinished 900 sq ft basement. High ceilings throughout the home to include basement. Upstairs you'll find a laundry room, linen closet, full bathroom, loft/study, 2 bedrooms and a master bedroom to include it's own full bathroom and walk-in closet. Downstairs you'll find 1/2 bathroom, coat closet, large kitchen w/island, living and dining room. Home is open concept. Garage can comfortably hold two full sized vehicles and features 10 ft ceiling and insulation. Basement is approximately 900 sq ft and unfinished. Perfect for storage or workout area. Yard is the fenced in and the largest in the neighborhood. Home is located only 5 mins from Buckley AFB.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/aurora-co?lid=12834638

(RLNE5360216)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2017 South Ceylon Court have any available units?
2017 South Ceylon Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 2017 South Ceylon Court have?
Some of 2017 South Ceylon Court's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2017 South Ceylon Court currently offering any rent specials?
2017 South Ceylon Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2017 South Ceylon Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2017 South Ceylon Court is pet friendly.
Does 2017 South Ceylon Court offer parking?
Yes, 2017 South Ceylon Court offers parking.
Does 2017 South Ceylon Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2017 South Ceylon Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2017 South Ceylon Court have a pool?
No, 2017 South Ceylon Court does not have a pool.
Does 2017 South Ceylon Court have accessible units?
No, 2017 South Ceylon Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2017 South Ceylon Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2017 South Ceylon Court does not have units with dishwashers.

