Last updated March 29 2020 at 1:17 PM

200 Zion Street

200 Zion Street · No Longer Available
Location

200 Zion Street, Aurora, CO 80011
Lynn Knoll

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
200 Zion Street Rental Description

This spacious home offers 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and is conveniently located close to highway 225, the Highline Canal trail, shops and parks, as well as the Anschutz Medical Campus! With several updates to the whole house including fresh paint, new flooring, and a refreshed kitchen, you are sure to feel welcomed here. Highlighted features of this home include a 2-car garage, a vast living room that opens into a dining room perfect for hosting, a cozy family room with a gas fireplace, and a huge extended backyard! Upstairs includes a master bedroom complete with it's own bathroom, as well as two additional bedrooms and an additional full bathroom. On the main level you are welcomed with the kitchen, living room and dining room which opens to the back patio. The garden level includes a laundry room, as well as a bedroom and bathroom, and the spacious basement, although unfinished, can be adapted to be utilized for so much more than storage.

No smoking, additional monthly pet rent of $40 per pet , and a credit score of 625 minimum. Monthly Rent: $2250.00, Security Deposit $2250.00. Available now. For a showing appointment call Colorado First Realty: Chad 720-470-4904

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 Zion Street have any available units?
200 Zion Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 200 Zion Street have?
Some of 200 Zion Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 Zion Street currently offering any rent specials?
200 Zion Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 Zion Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 200 Zion Street is pet friendly.
Does 200 Zion Street offer parking?
Yes, 200 Zion Street offers parking.
Does 200 Zion Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 Zion Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 Zion Street have a pool?
No, 200 Zion Street does not have a pool.
Does 200 Zion Street have accessible units?
No, 200 Zion Street does not have accessible units.
Does 200 Zion Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 200 Zion Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
