Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

200 Zion Street Rental Description



This spacious home offers 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and is conveniently located close to highway 225, the Highline Canal trail, shops and parks, as well as the Anschutz Medical Campus! With several updates to the whole house including fresh paint, new flooring, and a refreshed kitchen, you are sure to feel welcomed here. Highlighted features of this home include a 2-car garage, a vast living room that opens into a dining room perfect for hosting, a cozy family room with a gas fireplace, and a huge extended backyard! Upstairs includes a master bedroom complete with it's own bathroom, as well as two additional bedrooms and an additional full bathroom. On the main level you are welcomed with the kitchen, living room and dining room which opens to the back patio. The garden level includes a laundry room, as well as a bedroom and bathroom, and the spacious basement, although unfinished, can be adapted to be utilized for so much more than storage.



No smoking, additional monthly pet rent of $40 per pet , and a credit score of 625 minimum. Monthly Rent: $2250.00, Security Deposit $2250.00. Available now. For a showing appointment call Colorado First Realty: Chad 720-470-4904