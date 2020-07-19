All apartments in Aurora
Last updated March 19 2019

19875 E Bethany Dr

19875 East Bethany Drive · No Longer Available
Location

19875 East Bethany Drive, Aurora, CO 80013
Seven Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dog park
garage
pet friendly
Awesome 3bed 2ba 2car with a huge amazing 2 tier deck, A/C hdwds, shed - Please take a look at our website for more photos and to check our current inventory at www.smithrentsdenver.com
This is a great house with soaring ceilings in Seven Hills. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths bi-level home. A very open floor plan. Upstairs you will have a nice sized living room laminate hardwoods, Dining room with fan. Kitchen with tile and all appliances with pantry, 2 bedrooms and full bath. Huge 2 tier deck off the back. You won't see a bigger deck, it is huge, great for entertaining. Yard with shed, dog run and sand box. Downstairs will be your have your family room, bedroom, 3/4 bath, w/d room (there is a washer and dryer inside the house currently but owner will not fix them if they break down) and 2 car garage. The house has a swamp cooler to keep cool in the summer months. Deposit is the same as the rent with an application fee of $45 per adult. Dogs are okay with an extra $100 deposit per pet if owner approved, but NO CATS please. No smoking at all. Please give Kevin a call at 303541-5540 or you can text him at 3035704285 just be sure to add the address of this house so he can respond accurately. It is available now. New paint throughout the interior house.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4592040)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19875 E Bethany Dr have any available units?
19875 E Bethany Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 19875 E Bethany Dr have?
Some of 19875 E Bethany Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19875 E Bethany Dr currently offering any rent specials?
19875 E Bethany Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19875 E Bethany Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 19875 E Bethany Dr is pet friendly.
Does 19875 E Bethany Dr offer parking?
Yes, 19875 E Bethany Dr offers parking.
Does 19875 E Bethany Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19875 E Bethany Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19875 E Bethany Dr have a pool?
No, 19875 E Bethany Dr does not have a pool.
Does 19875 E Bethany Dr have accessible units?
No, 19875 E Bethany Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 19875 E Bethany Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 19875 E Bethany Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
