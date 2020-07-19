19875 E Bethany Dr

Amenities

Awesome 3bed 2ba 2car with a huge amazing 2 tier deck, A/C hdwds, shed - Please take a look at our website for more photos and to check our current inventory at www.smithrentsdenver.com

This is a great house with soaring ceilings in Seven Hills. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths bi-level home. A very open floor plan. Upstairs you will have a nice sized living room laminate hardwoods, Dining room with fan. Kitchen with tile and all appliances with pantry, 2 bedrooms and full bath. Huge 2 tier deck off the back. You won't see a bigger deck, it is huge, great for entertaining. Yard with shed, dog run and sand box. Downstairs will be your have your family room, bedroom, 3/4 bath, w/d room (there is a washer and dryer inside the house currently but owner will not fix them if they break down) and 2 car garage. The house has a swamp cooler to keep cool in the summer months. Deposit is the same as the rent with an application fee of $45 per adult. Dogs are okay with an extra $100 deposit per pet if owner approved, but NO CATS please. No smoking at all. Please give Kevin a call at 303541-5540 or you can text him at 3035704285 just be sure to add the address of this house so he can respond accurately. It is available now. New paint throughout the interior house.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4592040)