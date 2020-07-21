All apartments in Aurora
1979 South Hannibal Street

Location

1979 South Hannibal Street, Aurora, CO 80013
Horseshoe Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #916875.

This gorgeous 2-story townhome in Chamber's Ridge has 2 bedrooms and 2 1/5 bathrooms, with a total of 1,350 square feet of living space!

It has a full living room with hardwood floors and a fireplace, a dining room, and a loft! The kitchen has hardwood floors, a spacious pantry, and a full range of appliances, including a refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal! Amenities include air conditioning, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, and a washer and dryer in the unit!

This townhome has a 2 car garage, access to a community clubhouse and pool, and has a porch and patio where you can enjoy the serene mountain views!

Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes water, sewer, and trash.

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #916875.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1979 South Hannibal Street have any available units?
1979 South Hannibal Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1979 South Hannibal Street have?
Some of 1979 South Hannibal Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1979 South Hannibal Street currently offering any rent specials?
1979 South Hannibal Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1979 South Hannibal Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1979 South Hannibal Street is pet friendly.
Does 1979 South Hannibal Street offer parking?
Yes, 1979 South Hannibal Street offers parking.
Does 1979 South Hannibal Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1979 South Hannibal Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1979 South Hannibal Street have a pool?
Yes, 1979 South Hannibal Street has a pool.
Does 1979 South Hannibal Street have accessible units?
No, 1979 South Hannibal Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1979 South Hannibal Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1979 South Hannibal Street has units with dishwashers.
