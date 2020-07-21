1979 South Hannibal Street

Amenities

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #916875.



This gorgeous 2-story townhome in Chamber's Ridge has 2 bedrooms and 2 1/5 bathrooms, with a total of 1,350 square feet of living space!



It has a full living room with hardwood floors and a fireplace, a dining room, and a loft! The kitchen has hardwood floors, a spacious pantry, and a full range of appliances, including a refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal! Amenities include air conditioning, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, and a washer and dryer in the unit!



This townhome has a 2 car garage, access to a community clubhouse and pool, and has a porch and patio where you can enjoy the serene mountain views!



Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes water, sewer, and trash.



