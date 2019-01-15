19701 E. 17th place

Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dogs allowed garage carpet range

Tentative availability June 1, 2018. - Property Id: 18767



Application is in the documents tab above. No credit check.

Ranch floor plan.

2 bed, 2 bath ranch with oversized 2 car attached garage with drive way parking and street parking available as well.

Two bedrooms are upstairs with one bath with the living room and kitchen. Basement has bathroom and laundry with lots of open space.



*Washer and dryer hookups.

*Fenced back yard. No neighbors behind you: Quiet home.

*Yard work is required to maintain property, watering and mowing.

Currently updating the home with new carpet and fresh interior! One small dog allowed. No Cats.

All adult tenants will be required to be on the lease.

*Application is required: Please use the application attached in documents to schedule a tour for late May, 2019.

****$1700 per month rent.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/18767

