All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 19701 E. 17th place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
19701 E. 17th place
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM

19701 E. 17th place

19701 E 17th Pl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

19701 E 17th Pl, Aurora, CO 80011
Tower Triangle

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dogs allowed
garage
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Tentative availability June 1, 2018. - Property Id: 18767

Application is in the documents tab above. No credit check.
Ranch floor plan.
2 bed, 2 bath ranch with oversized 2 car attached garage with drive way parking and street parking available as well.
Two bedrooms are upstairs with one bath with the living room and kitchen. Basement has bathroom and laundry with lots of open space.

*Washer and dryer hookups.
*Fenced back yard. No neighbors behind you: Quiet home.
*Yard work is required to maintain property, watering and mowing.
Currently updating the home with new carpet and fresh interior! One small dog allowed. No Cats.
All adult tenants will be required to be on the lease.
*Application is required: Please use the application attached in documents to schedule a tour for late May, 2019.
****$1700 per month rent.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/18767
Property Id 18767

(RLNE4845620)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19701 E. 17th place have any available units?
19701 E. 17th place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 19701 E. 17th place have?
Some of 19701 E. 17th place's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19701 E. 17th place currently offering any rent specials?
19701 E. 17th place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19701 E. 17th place pet-friendly?
Yes, 19701 E. 17th place is pet friendly.
Does 19701 E. 17th place offer parking?
Yes, 19701 E. 17th place offers parking.
Does 19701 E. 17th place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19701 E. 17th place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19701 E. 17th place have a pool?
No, 19701 E. 17th place does not have a pool.
Does 19701 E. 17th place have accessible units?
No, 19701 E. 17th place does not have accessible units.
Does 19701 E. 17th place have units with dishwashers?
No, 19701 E. 17th place does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Forum Fitzsimons
13650 E Colfax Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
Canyons at Saddle Rock
6850 S Versailles Way
Aurora, CO 80016
Apex on the Highline
15997 E Ford Cir
Aurora, CO 80017
Cherry Ridge Apartments
919 S Peoria St
Aurora, CO 80012
Oak Ridge
704 S Chambers Rd
Aurora, CO 80017
Cambrian
15601 E Caspian Cir
Aurora, CO 80013
Summerfield
3504 S Zeno Way
Aurora, CO 80013
Aurora Hills
11850 E Maple Ave
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College