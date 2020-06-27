All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 1948 Dayton Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
1948 Dayton Street
Last updated August 2 2019 at 6:04 PM

1948 Dayton Street

1948 Dayton Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Northwest Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1948 Dayton Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Northwest Aurora

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex in North Aurora will welcome you with 1,000 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances and granite countertops. Other great features of this home include washer and dryer in unit and a crawl space. Parking for this property is 2 reserved parking spots. Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails Such as Aurora City Park. Also nearby are Montview Park, Stanley Marketplace, and many more shopping/dining options.

Nearby schools include Crawford Elementary School, North Middle School, and Aurora Central High School.

Small dogs are welcome upon the owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes water and trash.

Check out the listing for the other side of the duplex as well: 1950 Dayton St!

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #947283.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1948 Dayton Street have any available units?
1948 Dayton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1948 Dayton Street have?
Some of 1948 Dayton Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1948 Dayton Street currently offering any rent specials?
1948 Dayton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1948 Dayton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1948 Dayton Street is pet friendly.
Does 1948 Dayton Street offer parking?
Yes, 1948 Dayton Street offers parking.
Does 1948 Dayton Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1948 Dayton Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1948 Dayton Street have a pool?
No, 1948 Dayton Street does not have a pool.
Does 1948 Dayton Street have accessible units?
No, 1948 Dayton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1948 Dayton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1948 Dayton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fitz on 14th
13686 E 14th Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
Avalon Southlands
6855 S Langdale St
Aurora, CO 80016
21 Fitzsimons Apartment Homes
2100 N Ursula St
Aurora, CO 80045
Crestone
10550 E Iowa Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
IMT Cornerstar Ranch
16363 E Fremont Ave
Aurora, CO 80016
Wentworth
11255 E Alameda Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
IMT Dayton Station
3645 S Dallas St
Aurora, CO 80014
Canterra at Fitzsimons
358 Potomac Way
Aurora, CO 80011

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College