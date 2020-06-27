1948 Dayton Street

Amenities

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex in North Aurora will welcome you with 1,000 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances and granite countertops. Other great features of this home include washer and dryer in unit and a crawl space. Parking for this property is 2 reserved parking spots. Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails Such as Aurora City Park. Also nearby are Montview Park, Stanley Marketplace, and many more shopping/dining options.



Nearby schools include Crawford Elementary School, North Middle School, and Aurora Central High School.



Small dogs are welcome upon the owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes water and trash.



Check out the listing for the other side of the duplex as well: 1950 Dayton St!



