1940 Alton Street

Great 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Ranch Style Home, Large Backyard! EZ Access To Light Rail And DIA - Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. welcomes you to this nice 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Ranch style home. Tile and wood floors throughout. A/C! Large backyard! Washer and Dryer included! Close to Light Rail, Shopping, and Restaurants. Close to City Park and Sand Creek Park.
No Section 8 or Housing Vouchers accepted..
Application Requirements:
640 or better credit score
No Eviction History
No Criminal History
Income equal or greater than three times the monthly rent
$50.00 Per adult Application Fee
$150.00 Lease Administration Fee
$250.00 non-refundable pet fee
