Last updated January 16 2020 at 12:01 PM

1940 Alton Street

Location

1940 Alton Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Northwest Aurora

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Ranch Style Home, Large Backyard! EZ Access To Light Rail And DIA - Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. welcomes you to this nice 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Ranch style home. Tile and wood floors throughout. A/C! Large backyard! Washer and Dryer included! Close to Light Rail, Shopping, and Restaurants. Close to City Park and Sand Creek Park.

No Section 8 or Housing Vouchers accepted..

Application Requirements:
640 or better credit score
No Eviction History
No Criminal History
Income equal or greater than three times the monthly rent
$50.00 Per adult Application Fee
$150.00 Lease Administration Fee
$250.00 non-refundable pet fee

This home is professionally marketed and managed by Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company. Member - National Association of Residential Property Managers.

(RLNE5356077)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1940 Alton Street have any available units?
1940 Alton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1940 Alton Street have?
Some of 1940 Alton Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1940 Alton Street currently offering any rent specials?
1940 Alton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1940 Alton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1940 Alton Street is pet friendly.
Does 1940 Alton Street offer parking?
No, 1940 Alton Street does not offer parking.
Does 1940 Alton Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1940 Alton Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1940 Alton Street have a pool?
No, 1940 Alton Street does not have a pool.
Does 1940 Alton Street have accessible units?
No, 1940 Alton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1940 Alton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1940 Alton Street does not have units with dishwashers.

