1940 Alton Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Ranch Style Home, Large Backyard! EZ Access To Light Rail And DIA - Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. welcomes you to this nice 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Ranch style home. Tile and wood floors throughout. A/C! Large backyard! Washer and Dryer included! Close to Light Rail, Shopping, and Restaurants. Close to City Park and Sand Creek Park.



No Section 8 or Housing Vouchers accepted..



Application Requirements:

640 or better credit score

No Eviction History

No Criminal History

Income equal or greater than three times the monthly rent

$50.00 Per adult Application Fee

$150.00 Lease Administration Fee

$250.00 non-refundable pet fee



This home is professionally marketed and managed by Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company. Member - National Association of Residential Property Managers.



(RLNE5356077)