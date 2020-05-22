All apartments in Aurora
Aurora, CO
19045 E Ithaca Pl
19045 E Ithaca Pl

19045 East Ithaca Place · No Longer Available
Location

19045 East Ithaca Place, Aurora, CO 80013

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautifully Remodeled House*Cherry Creek Schools - Property Id: 132326

NO CATS and no more than 2 dogs with an additional $1250 pet deposit. Available for immediate occupancy is this newly renovated split level home in Ridgeview Glen near Hampden and Tower. As you enter the home you'll see beautiful hardwood floors throughout, only the stairs have carpet. The main floor has a large eat in kitchen and living room, go down a few steps to the garden level family room with a fireplace and door to the back yard. Upstairs you'll find the Master Suite plus two bedrooms and a full bathroom, 1366 square feet of finished living space. Features include central air, attached two car garage, 364SF unfinished basement, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings and a spacious backyard with patio, sprinkler system and privacy fencing. Located in the Cherry Creek School District with Sunrise Elementary, Horizon Middle and Eaglecrest High. Owner pays for yard maintenance and the tenant pays all other utilities.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/132326
Property Id 132326

(RLNE4974417)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19045 E Ithaca Pl have any available units?
19045 E Ithaca Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 19045 E Ithaca Pl have?
Some of 19045 E Ithaca Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19045 E Ithaca Pl currently offering any rent specials?
19045 E Ithaca Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19045 E Ithaca Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 19045 E Ithaca Pl is pet friendly.
Does 19045 E Ithaca Pl offer parking?
Yes, 19045 E Ithaca Pl offers parking.
Does 19045 E Ithaca Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19045 E Ithaca Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19045 E Ithaca Pl have a pool?
No, 19045 E Ithaca Pl does not have a pool.
Does 19045 E Ithaca Pl have accessible units?
No, 19045 E Ithaca Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 19045 E Ithaca Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19045 E Ithaca Pl has units with dishwashers.
