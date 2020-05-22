19045 E Ithaca Pl

Amenities

Beautifully Remodeled House*Cherry Creek Schools - Property Id: 132326



NO CATS and no more than 2 dogs with an additional $1250 pet deposit. Available for immediate occupancy is this newly renovated split level home in Ridgeview Glen near Hampden and Tower. As you enter the home you'll see beautiful hardwood floors throughout, only the stairs have carpet. The main floor has a large eat in kitchen and living room, go down a few steps to the garden level family room with a fireplace and door to the back yard. Upstairs you'll find the Master Suite plus two bedrooms and a full bathroom, 1366 square feet of finished living space. Features include central air, attached two car garage, 364SF unfinished basement, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings and a spacious backyard with patio, sprinkler system and privacy fencing. Located in the Cherry Creek School District with Sunrise Elementary, Horizon Middle and Eaglecrest High. Owner pays for yard maintenance and the tenant pays all other utilities.

