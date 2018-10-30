All apartments in Aurora
19025 E Bethany Pl
Last updated April 30 2020 at 7:35 AM

19025 Bethany Place · No Longer Available
Location

19025 Bethany Place, Aurora, CO 80013
Seven Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This Ranch 1 Story bungalow offers an open floor plan with hardwood floors, kitchen with stainless steel appliances with an eat in/dining area with open view to the large open family room with a wood burning fireplace. 3 main level bedrooms with the master having it's own full bath. This home sits on a large 12,000 plus sqft lot with room to park your cars or recreational vehicle. As you walk out to the back yard there is a large covered patio for enjoying a cookout or relaxing while the kids play with doggies in the HUGE yard. Basement is open and the possibilities are endless to add additional sqft. A radon mitigation system is installed on the property. Popular Arrowhead Elementary in Cherry Creek Schools just down at the end of the cul-de-sac.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19025 E Bethany Pl have any available units?
19025 E Bethany Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 19025 E Bethany Pl have?
Some of 19025 E Bethany Pl's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19025 E Bethany Pl currently offering any rent specials?
19025 E Bethany Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19025 E Bethany Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 19025 E Bethany Pl is pet friendly.
Does 19025 E Bethany Pl offer parking?
Yes, 19025 E Bethany Pl offers parking.
Does 19025 E Bethany Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19025 E Bethany Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19025 E Bethany Pl have a pool?
No, 19025 E Bethany Pl does not have a pool.
Does 19025 E Bethany Pl have accessible units?
No, 19025 E Bethany Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 19025 E Bethany Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19025 E Bethany Pl has units with dishwashers.
