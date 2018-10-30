19025 E Bethany Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This Ranch 1 Story bungalow offers an open floor plan with hardwood floors, kitchen with stainless steel appliances with an eat in/dining area with open view to the large open family room with a wood burning fireplace. 3 main level bedrooms with the master having it's own full bath. This home sits on a large 12,000 plus sqft lot with room to park your cars or recreational vehicle. As you walk out to the back yard there is a large covered patio for enjoying a cookout or relaxing while the kids play with doggies in the HUGE yard. Basement is open and the possibilities are endless to add additional sqft. A radon mitigation system is installed on the property. Popular Arrowhead Elementary in Cherry Creek Schools just down at the end of the cul-de-sac.