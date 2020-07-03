All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 18970 East Linvale Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
18970 East Linvale Place
Last updated January 4 2020 at 7:48 AM

18970 East Linvale Place

18970 East Linvale Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

18970 East Linvale Place, Aurora, CO 80013
Seven Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18970 East Linvale Place have any available units?
18970 East Linvale Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 18970 East Linvale Place currently offering any rent specials?
18970 East Linvale Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18970 East Linvale Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 18970 East Linvale Place is pet friendly.
Does 18970 East Linvale Place offer parking?
No, 18970 East Linvale Place does not offer parking.
Does 18970 East Linvale Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18970 East Linvale Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18970 East Linvale Place have a pool?
No, 18970 East Linvale Place does not have a pool.
Does 18970 East Linvale Place have accessible units?
No, 18970 East Linvale Place does not have accessible units.
Does 18970 East Linvale Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 18970 East Linvale Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18970 East Linvale Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 18970 East Linvale Place does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Forum Fitzsimons
13650 E Colfax Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
Westridge Apartments
445 N Helena Ct
Aurora, CO 80011
City Center Station
14107 E Kansas Pl
Aurora, CO 80012
Cherry Ridge Apartments
919 S Peoria St
Aurora, CO 80012
Crossroads at City Center
15490 E Center Ave
Aurora, CO 80017
Glen at the Park
490 S Joplin St
Aurora, CO 80017
Aurora Hills
11850 E Maple Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Stone Cliff
17886 E Greenwood Dr
Aurora, CO 80013

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College