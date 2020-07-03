All apartments in Aurora
Last updated February 12 2020

18920 E Montana Dr

18920 East Montana Drive · No Longer Available
Location

18920 East Montana Drive, Aurora, CO 80017
Side Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
BUEATIFUL HOUSE IN QUITE NEIGHBORHOOD - Property Id: 209554

Beautiful house in quit neighborhood. Two beds on first floor and other two bedrooms in garden level basement. Large family room with fire place and laundry room in basement. New wood floor, new interior paints, new shades. Large deck at backyard and fenced yard. Attached garage. Close to park, few miles from Buckley Air Force Base. Fifteen minutes drive from Denver International Airport. Pets are welcome. READY TO MOVE IN! For more information please call 303-847-9146.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/209554
Property Id 209554

(RLNE5487458)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18920 E Montana Dr have any available units?
18920 E Montana Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 18920 E Montana Dr have?
Some of 18920 E Montana Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18920 E Montana Dr currently offering any rent specials?
18920 E Montana Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18920 E Montana Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 18920 E Montana Dr is pet friendly.
Does 18920 E Montana Dr offer parking?
Yes, 18920 E Montana Dr offers parking.
Does 18920 E Montana Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18920 E Montana Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18920 E Montana Dr have a pool?
No, 18920 E Montana Dr does not have a pool.
Does 18920 E Montana Dr have accessible units?
No, 18920 E Montana Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 18920 E Montana Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 18920 E Montana Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

