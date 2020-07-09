Amenities

NEW TO MARKET: Remodeled, 3BR Tri-Level Home, Attached Garage, Buckley AFB! - EDGE Properties is pleased to offer this newly remodeled three bedroom split-level home for immediate viewing and occupancy.



Located a short drive from E-470 & I-225, bordered by E. Iliff Avenue and S. Buckley Road, 1882 S Walden Way is both conveniently located and priced to move. Easy access to shopping (King Soopers, Sams Club, Wal-Mart Super Center), Buckley Air Force Base and the Medical Center of Aurora.



The recent remodel means you are the first residents to call our split-level your home. Large windows allow in plenty of natural light. A full size, well appointed kitchen with W/D hook-ups & storage means comfort and efficiency for a busy household.



Enjoy the Colorado summer with a deck to barbecue and relax. The fenced back yard is ideal for entertaining or pets to explore. The one car garage can serve as storage or to even park you car! A tool shed means your mower stays out of sight.



