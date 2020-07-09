All apartments in Aurora
Last updated May 29 2020

1882 S Walden Way

1882 South Walden Way · No Longer Available
Location

1882 South Walden Way, Aurora, CO 80017
Aurora Highlands

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
bbq/grill
garage
NEW TO MARKET: Remodeled, 3BR Tri-Level Home, Attached Garage, Buckley AFB! - EDGE Properties is pleased to offer this newly remodeled three bedroom split-level home for immediate viewing and occupancy.

Located a short drive from E-470 & I-225, bordered by E. Iliff Avenue and S. Buckley Road, 1882 S Walden Way is both conveniently located and priced to move. Easy access to shopping (King Soopers, Sams Club, Wal-Mart Super Center), Buckley Air Force Base and the Medical Center of Aurora.

The recent remodel means you are the first residents to call our split-level your home. Large windows allow in plenty of natural light. A full size, well appointed kitchen with W/D hook-ups & storage means comfort and efficiency for a busy household.

Enjoy the Colorado summer with a deck to barbecue and relax. The fenced back yard is ideal for entertaining or pets to explore. The one car garage can serve as storage or to even park you car! A tool shed means your mower stays out of sight.

Visit: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=YCGG8FC6mPe

Call / text 888.883.1193 / visit www.rently.com for a showing. Visit EDGE at www.experiencedge.com for more property details, rental criteria & application or call Erik at 720.458.0227.

2020-0513 ASG

(RLNE5767486)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1882 S Walden Way have any available units?
1882 S Walden Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1882 S Walden Way have?
Some of 1882 S Walden Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1882 S Walden Way currently offering any rent specials?
1882 S Walden Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1882 S Walden Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1882 S Walden Way is pet friendly.
Does 1882 S Walden Way offer parking?
Yes, 1882 S Walden Way offers parking.
Does 1882 S Walden Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1882 S Walden Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1882 S Walden Way have a pool?
No, 1882 S Walden Way does not have a pool.
Does 1882 S Walden Way have accessible units?
No, 1882 S Walden Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1882 S Walden Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1882 S Walden Way does not have units with dishwashers.

