187 S Dearborn Cir.

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0b541ee097 ---- Bright and Open 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 1,704 square foot townhouse in Aurora with bonus finished basement. Features include a dishwasher, microwave, stove, refrigerator and washer/dryer. Gas fireplace, detached garage and central A/C included. Great location close to restaurants, shopping, City Center Park and bike paths. Water, Sewer and Trash included. Pets are allowed at the owner\'s discretion with an additional deposit and references however, no dogs of an aggressive breed. The list of aggressive breeds can be found on our website at the following link: . We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property before applying. If you are applying for a property without viewing it first, your application may be denied. IMPORTANT: Applicants will have 24 hours from the time they view the property to submit a completed application including the required documentation. Only complete applications will be considered. For questions and more information, please email: Showings@ColoradoRPM.com Central A/C Finished Basement Gas Fireplace Stove Washer/Dryer Water/Sewer/Trash Included