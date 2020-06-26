All apartments in Aurora
18301 E. Kepner Place #101
18301 E. Kepner Place #101

18301 East Kepner Place · No Longer Available
Location

18301 East Kepner Place, Aurora, CO 80017
Tollgate Overlook

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
Great 1 Bed 1 Bath Condo! Minutes To Buckley Air Force Base (Available Immediately) - This Amazing One Bed One Bath Has New Carpet All Through the Home, New In-Unit Washer, and Dryer and New Appliances in the kitchen. Fresh Paint, New Windows and Door leading out to the Porch. Access to Community Pool Tennis Courts and Clubhouse. Water Sewer and Trash Included in the Rent.

Please contact Jonathan for your showing today at 720.408.1144 or email Jonathan@StarsAndStripesHomes.com.

This home is professionally marketed and managed by Stars and Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado property management and real estate company. Member - National Association of Residential Property Managers.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4961986)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

