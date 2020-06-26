18301 E. Kepner Place #101

Amenities

Great 1 Bed 1 Bath Condo! Minutes To Buckley Air Force Base (Available Immediately) - This Amazing One Bed One Bath Has New Carpet All Through the Home, New In-Unit Washer, and Dryer and New Appliances in the kitchen. Fresh Paint, New Windows and Door leading out to the Porch. Access to Community Pool Tennis Courts and Clubhouse. Water Sewer and Trash Included in the Rent.



Please contact Jonathan for your showing today at 720.408.1144 or email Jonathan@StarsAndStripesHomes.com.



This home is professionally marketed and managed by Stars and Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado property management and real estate company. Member - National Association of Residential Property Managers.



No Pets Allowed



