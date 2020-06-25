All apartments in Aurora
Last updated May 23 2019 at 7:35 AM

18233 E Arizona Ave Unit D

18233 E Arizona Ave · No Longer Available
Location

18233 E Arizona Ave, Aurora, CO 80017
Aurora Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Move In Ready July 1st

Picture yourself relaxing in this WONDERFUL 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, Clean-comfortable two floor condo unit. The wood Fireplace crackling in the warm living room is awesome on those cold snowy nights. The beautiful wood floors on the main level invite you to experience the entire main living area. Enjoy the wonderful deck for entertaining

Currently occupied and showings on appointments only.

One reserved space in front of unit. Complex has pool and clubhouse for those hot summer days. Plenty of non-reserved parking. Brand new washer and dryer.

No Pets, No Housing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18233 E Arizona Ave Unit D have any available units?
18233 E Arizona Ave Unit D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 18233 E Arizona Ave Unit D have?
Some of 18233 E Arizona Ave Unit D's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18233 E Arizona Ave Unit D currently offering any rent specials?
18233 E Arizona Ave Unit D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18233 E Arizona Ave Unit D pet-friendly?
No, 18233 E Arizona Ave Unit D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 18233 E Arizona Ave Unit D offer parking?
Yes, 18233 E Arizona Ave Unit D offers parking.
Does 18233 E Arizona Ave Unit D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18233 E Arizona Ave Unit D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18233 E Arizona Ave Unit D have a pool?
Yes, 18233 E Arizona Ave Unit D has a pool.
Does 18233 E Arizona Ave Unit D have accessible units?
No, 18233 E Arizona Ave Unit D does not have accessible units.
Does 18233 E Arizona Ave Unit D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18233 E Arizona Ave Unit D has units with dishwashers.
