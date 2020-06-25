18233 E Arizona Ave Unit D

Amenities

Move In Ready July 1st



Picture yourself relaxing in this WONDERFUL 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, Clean-comfortable two floor condo unit. The wood Fireplace crackling in the warm living room is awesome on those cold snowy nights. The beautiful wood floors on the main level invite you to experience the entire main living area. Enjoy the wonderful deck for entertaining



Currently occupied and showings on appointments only.



One reserved space in front of unit. Complex has pool and clubhouse for those hot summer days. Plenty of non-reserved parking. Brand new washer and dryer.



