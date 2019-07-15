All apartments in Aurora
Last updated May 24 2019 at 9:23 AM

18171 E. Arizona Avenue #B

18171 East Arizona Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

18171 East Arizona Avenue, Aurora, CO 80017
Aurora Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Quail Run Townhome in Central Aurora Location! Must See! EZ Access to Buckley AFB, Southlands Mall and E470! - Wonderful Townhome in Quail Run Features Tile Entry and Kitchen. Beautifully Updated Kitchen Features Modern Cabinetry with Brushed Nickel Accents, Slab Granite Countertops, Stainless Appliances, and Complimented by Elegant Pendant Lights. Large pantry and Stackable Washer and Dryer (included)!

Cozy Backyard with Gated Access, and Wood Deck. Additional Storage Closet Attached. Double Master Bedrooms with Private Bathrooms Each and Vaulted Ceilings with Skylights. Each Bedroom has its own Updated Bathroom with Upgraded Tile, Vanities and Fixtures. Air conditioning!!!

Reserved Parking Space with Additional Parking Available. Water and Trash Included!

Enjoy access to the Community Pool, Hot Tub, Tennis Courts, Clubhouse & Fitness Facility! Minutes to Buckley AFB, E470 and Southlands Shopping Mall!

Don't miss out on this wonderful home!

Preferred Credit 620+
Not accepting Section 8. Pets Considered on a Case by Case Basis.
Call Jonathan today @ 720-408-1144, or email Jonathan@StarsAndStripesHomes.com to schedule a showing.

This home is professionally marketed and managed by Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Real Estate And Property Management Company.

(RLNE3202447)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18171 E. Arizona Avenue #B have any available units?
18171 E. Arizona Avenue #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 18171 E. Arizona Avenue #B have?
Some of 18171 E. Arizona Avenue #B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18171 E. Arizona Avenue #B currently offering any rent specials?
18171 E. Arizona Avenue #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18171 E. Arizona Avenue #B pet-friendly?
Yes, 18171 E. Arizona Avenue #B is pet friendly.
Does 18171 E. Arizona Avenue #B offer parking?
Yes, 18171 E. Arizona Avenue #B offers parking.
Does 18171 E. Arizona Avenue #B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18171 E. Arizona Avenue #B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18171 E. Arizona Avenue #B have a pool?
Yes, 18171 E. Arizona Avenue #B has a pool.
Does 18171 E. Arizona Avenue #B have accessible units?
No, 18171 E. Arizona Avenue #B does not have accessible units.
Does 18171 E. Arizona Avenue #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 18171 E. Arizona Avenue #B does not have units with dishwashers.
