18094 E Ohio Ave. #102

Amenities

w/d hookup pool playground clubhouse fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace w/d hookup Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool

**MOVE IN SPECIAL - $500 off you'r first month of rent!!** - This awesome condo comes with fresh paint throughout, new flooring and a cozy gas fireplace. Enjoy an open concept living space with a large living room with dedicated dining area and a kitchen with sights into the living room. Spread out in your new master bedroom with private master bath and lots of closet space! You have 2 more bedrooms, 1 more full bath, and your own laundry hookups! The community has a large pool and playground to keep the kids entertained!



Thanks to the homes desirable location your are right across the street from Buckley Air Force base and have easy access to the highway and new light rail.



**CALL TODAY TO SEE YOUR NEW HOME ON OHIO**



MOVE-IN SPECIAL:

**Move-in Special!! get $500 off your first month of rent!!**



Additional Lease Terms:

*12 Month Lease

*No Pets

*Tenant pays electric and gas

*$40.00 application fee and must pass background checks

*Tenant must maintain renters insurance



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5148977)