Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
18094 E Ohio Ave. #102
Last updated December 5 2019 at 12:18 PM

18094 E Ohio Ave. #102

18094 East Ohio Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

18094 East Ohio Avenue, Aurora, CO 80017
Tollgate Overlook

Amenities

w/d hookup
pool
playground
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
**MOVE IN SPECIAL - $500 off you'r first month of rent!!** - This awesome condo comes with fresh paint throughout, new flooring and a cozy gas fireplace. Enjoy an open concept living space with a large living room with dedicated dining area and a kitchen with sights into the living room. Spread out in your new master bedroom with private master bath and lots of closet space! You have 2 more bedrooms, 1 more full bath, and your own laundry hookups! The community has a large pool and playground to keep the kids entertained!

Thanks to the homes desirable location your are right across the street from Buckley Air Force base and have easy access to the highway and new light rail.

**CALL TODAY TO SEE YOUR NEW HOME ON OHIO**

MOVE-IN SPECIAL:
**Move-in Special!! get $500 off your first month of rent!!**

Additional Lease Terms:
*12 Month Lease
*No Pets
*Tenant pays electric and gas
*$40.00 application fee and must pass background checks
*Tenant must maintain renters insurance

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5148977)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18094 E Ohio Ave. #102 have any available units?
18094 E Ohio Ave. #102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 18094 E Ohio Ave. #102 have?
Some of 18094 E Ohio Ave. #102's amenities include w/d hookup, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18094 E Ohio Ave. #102 currently offering any rent specials?
18094 E Ohio Ave. #102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18094 E Ohio Ave. #102 pet-friendly?
No, 18094 E Ohio Ave. #102 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 18094 E Ohio Ave. #102 offer parking?
No, 18094 E Ohio Ave. #102 does not offer parking.
Does 18094 E Ohio Ave. #102 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18094 E Ohio Ave. #102 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18094 E Ohio Ave. #102 have a pool?
Yes, 18094 E Ohio Ave. #102 has a pool.
Does 18094 E Ohio Ave. #102 have accessible units?
No, 18094 E Ohio Ave. #102 does not have accessible units.
Does 18094 E Ohio Ave. #102 have units with dishwashers?
No, 18094 E Ohio Ave. #102 does not have units with dishwashers.
