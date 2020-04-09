18060 East Bellewood Drive

Amenities

**CHOOSE A 2-YEAR LEASE FOR $1,800/MONTH!!!**



This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Smoky Hill will welcome you with 1,870 square feet of living space!



Cook your favorite meals in a kitchen that comes complete with a fridge, stove, dishwasher, and disposal. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, a rec room, and a finished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio or fenced yard. Within walking distance is Marina Park. Also nearby are Cherry Creek State Park, Quincy Reservoir, and the many shopping/dining options of Southlands. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25 and I-225.



Nearby schools include Meadow Point Elementary School, Falcon Creek Middle School, and Grandview High School.



2 pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Sorry, no utilities are included.



