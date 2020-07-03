All apartments in Aurora
Last updated December 4 2019 at 9:58 PM

18003 E Ohio Ave #103

18003 East Ohio Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

18003 East Ohio Avenue, Aurora, CO 80017
Tollgate Overlook

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
parking
pool
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
pool
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1st Floor Aurora Large 3 Bed Condo Near Buckley Air Force Base!! - Spacious 3 bed, 2 bath ground level Condo in the Robinwood neighborhood that has everything you can ask in a home.

Beginning with newer paint, Brand new carpet. This home features large bedrooms, and tons of space, this unit is ready for immediate move-in. Boasting matching appliances, the kitchen has numerous cabinets and plenty of counter space. Starting at the front door, the living room flows nicely into the dining room which is rounded off by wood burning red brick fireplace and pool view balcony.

Wait to you see the master bedroom! Besides being spacious, it features a giant closet and private bathroom with shower and shelving.

Rent Includes Water, Sewer, Trash, Snow Removal, Pool Access, and Dedicated Parking. Provides easy access to Buckley Air Force Base, I-225, and numerous RTD routes.

New Carpet
14-18 Months lease

Section 8 welcome
Call today this home will not last !!
720-474-2822

(RLNE5182910)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18003 E Ohio Ave #103 have any available units?
18003 E Ohio Ave #103 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 18003 E Ohio Ave #103 have?
Some of 18003 E Ohio Ave #103's amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18003 E Ohio Ave #103 currently offering any rent specials?
18003 E Ohio Ave #103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18003 E Ohio Ave #103 pet-friendly?
Yes, 18003 E Ohio Ave #103 is pet friendly.
Does 18003 E Ohio Ave #103 offer parking?
Yes, 18003 E Ohio Ave #103 offers parking.
Does 18003 E Ohio Ave #103 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18003 E Ohio Ave #103 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18003 E Ohio Ave #103 have a pool?
Yes, 18003 E Ohio Ave #103 has a pool.
Does 18003 E Ohio Ave #103 have accessible units?
No, 18003 E Ohio Ave #103 does not have accessible units.
Does 18003 E Ohio Ave #103 have units with dishwashers?
No, 18003 E Ohio Ave #103 does not have units with dishwashers.

